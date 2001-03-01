By nature, most entrepreneurs are control freaks. Often thatcharacteristic is key to initial success. But there may come a timewhen the skills you brought to your company are not enough todevelop and grow it. If you've reached that point, it may betime to hire a CEO.

According to William M. Mayfield, director of the Center forEntrepreneurial Studies at Washington & Jefferson College inWashington, Pennsylvania, the right time to think about hiring aCEO is when entrepreneurs come to the realization that they havemaxed out their personal resources and knowledge bases and need togo back to where their talents are.