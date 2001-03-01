Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Relief Wanted

Hiring a CEO could save your business.

By
This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

By nature, most entrepreneurs are control freaks. Often thatcharacteristic is key to initial success. But there may come a timewhen the skills you brought to your company are not enough todevelop and grow it. If you've reached that point, it may betime to hire a CEO.

According to William M. Mayfield, director of the Center forEntrepreneurial Studies at Washington & Jefferson College inWashington, Pennsylvania, the right time to think about hiring aCEO is when entrepreneurs come to the realization that they havemaxed out their personal resources and knowledge bases and need togo back to where their talents are.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Leadership

4 Remarkable Habits of the Most Successful Tech Entrepreneurs

Steve Taplin

Steve Taplin

Buying / Investing in Business

Here's a Chance to Invest in the Future of Engine Technology

StackCommerce

StackCommerce

Money & Finance

The Small Business Owner's Guide to Sending, Receiving, Saving and Protecting Funds

John Kyle

Read More