Leaders help each and every one of their employees see the bigger picture.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman describes some of the lessons she learned from reading books about one of her favorite topics: leadership. Her studies have led her to believe that leaders simply act and think differently than others. They can explain their vision to their employees and make them believe in the same thing, defining a simple route to even complex goals.

Are you able to paint a picture of your larger goal for the future of your company for each and every one of your employees?

