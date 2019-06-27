Here's How Leaders Think Differently and Inspire Others Leaders help each and every one of their employees see the bigger picture.

By Kate Volman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman describes some of the lessons she learned from reading books about one of her favorite topics: leadership. Her studies have led her to believe that leaders simply act and think differently than others. They can explain their vision to their employees and make them believe in the same thing, defining a simple route to even complex goals.

Are you able to paint a picture of your larger goal for the future of your company for each and every one of your employees?

Click play to hear more.

Related: Find Time Outside of Your To-Do List to Crush Your Side Hustle

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Wavy Line
Kate Volman

Entrepreneur Network Partner

With over 15 years of experience in marketing and business development strategies, Kate Volman's specialty is working with small business. Her YouTube channel includes videos featuring tips on marketing, networking, and business development.

More from Kate Volman

What Creatives Should Keep in Mind When the Grind Gets Difficult

The Reason You Don't Accomplish Your Goals (and How You Can Do Better in 2020)

What Seth Meyers' Teamwork Skills Can Teach You About Being a Leader

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Leadership Entrepreneurs Video Entrepreneur Network

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Diversity

How to Leverage Employee and Business Resource Groups to Create a More Diverse and Inclusive Workplace

Here are some tips on how to better engage your company's employee resource groups and business resource groups to improve DEI hiring outcomes.

By Nish Parikh
Leadership

Could Your Startup Benefit from Outside Leadership? Look for These 5 Signs

Bringing on new leadership can be all you need to spur future growth in your organization.

By Shawn Cole
Branding

The Ultimate Guide To Building And Implementing An Effective Digital Branding Strategy

Branding can be a complex and confusing process if you don't have clear guidelines and examples.

By Vikas Agrawal
Branding

Why Brands are Simplifying Their Logos and Visual Identity

Simple yet strong visual identities are crafted from clear brand identities.

By Jessica Wong
Growing a Business

3 Key Strategies That Helped My Business Grow During a Recession

Here are three strategies everyone should use to help their businesses thrive during a recession.

By Rudy Mawer
Business News

Florida Burger King to Pay $8 Million to Customer Who Slipped and Fell in Restaurant Bathroom

The case marks one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in Florida's history.

By Sam Silverman