How to Trick Your Brain to Love Criticism Science says the body responds similarly when afraid or excited. Here's how you can use that to your advantage.

By Ben Angel

It's hard not to react negatively whenever we're criticized. That's natural, because it makes us feel as if we're being rejected -- that the criticism is actually a threat to our safety. That's why the subconscious tends to lash out with anger or fear whenever someone criticizes us.

However, in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel explains that the human body actually reacts similarly when we are excited and when we are afraid. So, rather than allowing yourself to give into those fearful emotions, try to convince yourself that you are, instead, excited by the criticism. That way, you'll be more likely to take it in and improve rather than ignore it or reply with anger.

Click play to learn more about this brain trick.

Ben Angel

Ben Angel, bestselling author of Unstoppable (Entrepreneur Press® 2018), CLICK, Sleeping Your Way to The Top in Business, and Flee 9-5, is Australia's leading marketing authority.

