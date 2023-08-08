Lessons Learned With Grover, Understanding The Dark Side On this episode of the Jeff Fenster Show, we have Lessons Learned where we review our interview with Tim Grover where he shares his insights on building successful relationships, discovering the mindset of a champion, and creating balance in life.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • The Loneliness of Excellence. Grover reveals that champions experience a defining moment of solitude when they celebrate their victories alone in a corner. This "loneliness of excellence" serves as a crucial time for reflection, allowing champions to appreciate the hard work and dedication that led to their triumphs. Grover points out that top athletes, CEOs, and successful business figures have all encountered this isolating but rewarding aspect of achievement.
  • The Importance of Having a "Why." According to Grover, having a compelling purpose or "why" is a cornerstone of success. Whether it's a goal, mission, vision, or passion, having a clear sense of direction provides the motivation and perseverance necessary to overcome challenges and reach greatness.
  • The Cost of Excellence. Grover candidly acknowledges that achieving excellence comes at a cost. Success demands consistent effort, unwavering dedication, and repeated sacrifices. Nevertheless, he assures aspiring champions that the rewards reaped from such commitment surpass anything they may have initially envisioned.

On this episode of the Jeff Fenster Show, we have Lessons Learned where we review our interview with Tim Grover where he shares his insights on building successful relationships, discovering the mindset of a champion, and creating balance in life. He encourages individuals to embrace their unique qualities and find joy in their journey towards success. Tim Grover discusses identity and style in a team environment, emphasizing the importance of allowing individuals to have their own unique style while forming a collective mental identity. He also stresses the need for leaders to maintain high standards and not lower them to meet the level of completion of their team. In a different episode, Tim Grover talks about leadership, success, and personal growth. He encourages individuals to raise the bar and set unrealistic expectations for themselves, as this eliminates limitations and allows for greater achievements. He also highlights the price of success, stating that it requires mental strength, time, and sacrifices.
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Hi, I'm Jeff... Serial entrepreneur, speaker, author and ordinary guy.

To be honest with you, I didn't plan on becoming an entrepreneur.

Around 15 years ago, I got laid off from my sales job.

I was alone in my bedroom in my parents' house in San Diego. I had zero network. Zero money. And zero clue what to do next.

I wasn't born with a top 1% 10, so... strike one. I had no freakish talents, either. Strike two. And as a regular American family, I didn't have the luxury of asking my parents for money. Strike three.

But there was one thing I knew for sure I was good at...

Building relationships.

And its this simple relationship skill that has enabled me to build five 8+ figure companies and get to call people like ShaquilleO'Neal, Drew Brees, Pat Flynn and Neil Patel my friends.

There's no getting around it... Your network is your net worth.

If you're willing to take decisive action, ill teach you how to grow both. And here's the thing, if an ordinary guy like me from San Diego can do it, anyone can. To your success.

