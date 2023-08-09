Teach Me Like I'm 5 with Tim Grover On this episode of the Jeff Fenster show, host Jeff Fenster takes Tim Grover through our segment called "Teach Me Like I'm 5" where we ask 3 simple questions to our guests in hopes of answering the questions others might be too afraid to ask.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • Building a Tough Mindset: Building a tough mindset is about understanding and enjoying who you are, embracing childlike moments, and not taking things too seriously. Laughter allows you to turn chaos into clarity, and it fuels the tough mindset. "Having a tough mindset is enjoying who you are. It's understanding who you are. It's being able to have those moments, laugh at yourself, enjoy things with people."
  • Being Relentless: Being relentless means demanding more of yourself than anyone else will demand of you. Your obligation to yourself must be greater than anyone else's obligation to you. Being relentless is about pushing yourself to be the best version of yourself and not letting others dictate your success. "Demand more of yourself than anybody else will demand of you. Your obligation to yourself has to be greater than anybody else's obligation to you. I can't want it more for you than you wanted for yourself."
  • Leveraging the Dark Side: Leverage the dark side by understanding what motivates you and fuels your internal flame. It's what keeps you going in the worst situations and gives you the confidence that there will be a win at the end. "The dark side is what keeps you going. When you're in the worst possible situation, it fuels you. It says there's going to be a win. There's going to be an end to this. It's that internal flame that you control that nobody else can touch."

In this segment Tim speaks on how to build a tough mindset, be relentless, and leverage the dark side. Grover explains that embracing childlike moments, enjoying who you are, and not taking things too seriously are key to developing a tough mindset. He emphasizes the importance of self-motivation and having a greater obligation to yourself to be relentless. Lastly, Grover discusses leveraging the dark side, which is an internal flame that keeps you going and is unique to each individual.
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Hi, I'm Jeff... Serial entrepreneur, speaker, author and ordinary guy.

To be honest with you, I didn't plan on becoming an entrepreneur.

Around 15 years ago, I got laid off from my sales job.

I was alone in my bedroom in my parents' house in San Diego. I had zero network. Zero money. And zero clue what to do next.

I wasn't born with a top 1% 10, so... strike one. I had no freakish talents, either. Strike two. And as a regular American family, I didn't have the luxury of asking my parents for money. Strike three.

But there was one thing I knew for sure I was good at...

Building relationships.

And its this simple relationship skill that has enabled me to build five 8+ figure companies and get to call people like ShaquilleO'Neal, Drew Brees, Pat Flynn and Neil Patel my friends.

There's no getting around it... Your network is your net worth.

If you're willing to take decisive action, ill teach you how to grow both. And here's the thing, if an ordinary guy like me from San Diego can do it, anyone can. To your success.

