To Succeed, Chill Out and Take One Thing at a Time

By
When Jeff Laub, Adam Kirsch and Josh Boyd founded Blind Barber five years ago, they thought they had a great idea: a barbershop combined with a lounge and café. What they didn't know is how many hoops they'd need to jump through. Combining food, alcohol, grooming products and haircuts into one isn't exactly straight forward.

So how did they manage the process – and keep their sanity -- while starting up? "We didn't care," Laub says. "We were committed to our idea and were of the mindset that there is a way to make it work."

Entrepreneurs, take note: Don't get caught up in the process and get overwhelmed. Make a list of all the things you have to do, then you do it, Laub says. One step at a time.

And even if you're told "no" at some point in the process, don't let it stop you. "You'll find a way to make whatever your passion is happen," he says.

For more of Laub's thoughts on starting up, check out the video above.

