Tech executives often come across as distant and a bit out of touch — Dan Clancy, CEO of Twitch, cuts a different figure. When I met with him at Amazon Studios in Los Angeles for The CEO Series, Clancy's authenticity was evident from the start. Dressed in a casual hat and comfortable in his skin, he embodied a leadership style that felt more like collaboration than command. Despite a résumé that includes NASA, Google and YouTube — and a PhD in artificial intelligence — Clancy doesn't carry the weight of his credentials. Instead, he radiates curiosity, openness and a willingness to question even his own assumptions.

We covered everything from Twitch's business model to the broader impact of social media on society. While Clancy acknowledges the dark sides of social media platforms, especially for young people, he was quick to distinguish Twitch from the rest. "It's not just about curated posts or doom-scrolling," he explained. "Twitch is about community-centric live streaming. It's humans being present, connecting." According to Clancy, about two-thirds of Twitch's revenue comes from fans supporting their favorite streamers directly — a dynamic that he says fosters engagement over algorithmic manipulation.

One of the more thought-provoking moments came when we discussed AI. Clancy has been working on artificial intelligence since the '90s, long before the current generative boom. But he was quick to dispel the hype: "We've always had AI. What's changed now is the scale and visibility of it." He emphasized that AI won't replace streamers but will instead act as a creative tool. Still, his biggest concern isn't the technology — it's the humans who control it. "We need to stay focused on who is programming the AI and why," he said.

Clancy's approach to leadership is equally grounded. He doesn't shy away from difficult decisions, such as recent layoffs, but insists on transparency and empathy. "It's hard," he admitted, "but sometimes you have to do what's right for the long-term health of the platform and the streamers."

When asked about the future of social media, Clancy struck a philosophical tone. "We're all creators," he said. "The goal should be to make it easier for more people to express themselves authentically." That belief guides Twitch's evolving model, where live interaction, not just content, is king. And it's why Clancy still streams himself: not for PR, but because he genuinely enjoys it.

As I left the studio, I couldn't help but reflect on the conversation. Clancy's leadership style — equal parts engineer, philosopher and community member — offers a glimpse into what modern tech leadership can look like. He's not just running a platform; he's participating in it. And in a time when trust in tech leadership is fragile, it was a fun example to see, and I enjoyed talking with him.