The Leadership Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Culver’s CEO

Julie Fussner, CEO of Culver’s, talks about the state of leadership today, what makes a brand truly great and how she’s managing growth while protecting the brand’s values and identity.

When I sat down with Julie Fussner, CEO of Culver’s, I wasn’t looking to dissect earnings reports or PR strategy. I wanted to understand how a Midwest-based burger chain has quietly built one of the most respected — and trusted — brands in fast food. And I wanted to get a sense of the leadership style behind that. What I found in Julie was a grounded, thoughtful executive who, despite taking the top seat only recently, speaks about the brand with the reverence of someone who’s been part of it forever.

Fussner didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a CEO. Her path took her through marketing and branding — eventually leading her to Culver’s, where she served as CMO before stepping into the CEO role. That marketing lens still shows up in how she talks about the company: not just what they serve, but how they make people feel. “We don’t take that trust for granted,” she said, referencing the fiercely loyal customer base Culver’s has built in small towns and big cities alike.

One thing that stood out was how much Fussner credits the brand’s success to its franchise partners. Many of them are embedded in their communities. They coach little league, support local schools and know customers by name. It’s not manufactured authenticity — it’s real. Fussner emphasized that the company’s job at headquarters isn’t to control franchisees, but to empower them. That’s a leadership insight that scales far beyond fast food: Trust your people to deliver the experience in their own voice, especially if the brand values are deeply understood.

We also talked about scale and how Culver’s has been able to grow without losing its core identity. Fussner acknowledged the tension: Growth brings opportunity, but also risk. “We’re careful about where we go,” she said, referring to market expansion. The goal isn’t to be everywhere; it’s to be somewhere with meaning. That patient, values-first approach may be what’s made Culver’s different from its peers chasing velocity.

Our conversation wasn’t just about brand ethos — it also touched on broader cultural themes. Fussner reflected on the state of leadership today, noting how companies are expected to stand for something more than profit. At Culver’s, that often looks like community investment and long-term thinking. But it also requires a calm, consistent voice in a noisy, fast-moving world. For leaders, that’s a tough balance: responding to the moment without losing your foundation.

There’s also something to be said about the role of humility in leadership. Fussner didn’t frame herself as a visionary or a disruptor. She was clear, grounded and realistic about her role: to serve the brand, the franchisees and the customers. In a business landscape where ego can often overshadow impact, that kind of presence is refreshing.

For other business leaders tuning into this conversation, the takeaway is simple but powerful: Culture doesn’t happen by accident. It’s earned through consistency, reinforced by the people closest to the customer and safeguarded by leaders who know that trust isn’t a given — it’s a responsibility.