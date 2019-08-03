A New Spin On Music & Business

How to Build The Hottest Celebrity Spot On the Planet

Mark Brinbaum is the cofounder of the EMM Group, who owns the Catch restaurant chain, which are arguably the hottest restaurants in the world with A-list celebrities visiting weekly. He recently sold 50% of his company to Tillman Fertitta the Texas billionaire who's the man behind the CNBC show “Billion Dollar Buyer” and also recently bought the 17 restaurants of BR Guest. In this episode of Action & Ambition with Andrew Medal, Mark discusses his beginnings and how he turned his passion for nightlife into a thriving business.