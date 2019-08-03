Action and Ambition
A New Spin On Music & Business
MICK used music to propel his career. He has spun private events for some of the world’s most prominent celebrities, brands, tech companies and philanthropic organizations including Beyonce, Bravo, Cadillac, Entertainment Weekly, Fast Company, Gary Vaynerchuk, Hillary Clinton, HBO, Instagram, Interview Magazine, Jay Z, Jimmy Kimmel, LeBron James, Michelle Obama, and the list goes on. Through his influence he has become the center of everything relevant, tech and culture, and has used his brand to create massive opportunity.