Thomas J. Henry Shares 8-Figure Branding and Scaling Secrets

Sean Whalen's Secrets to Success Are Not What You Think

Today’s guest is a serial entrepreneur and overall badass named Sean Whalen. Sean’s style is brash and to the point and has afforded him a loyal following. His social posts and videos have amassed over 600 million views. Sean’s story of being raised in a single parent home, success at a young age, bankruptcy, depression and divorce has been shared by over 100 podcasts and media interviews from dozens of countries around the globe. Sean is the founder of multiple companies in apparel and technology, but his role as founder and CEO of LIONS NOT SHEEP, the global movement for men, women and children is closest to his heart. He is a best selling author and sold over 100 thousand copies of his book, “How to Make Shit Happen.” He recently launched a new social app called Meetrz that gives users the ability to network with other users in the same location. This episodes guest is Fiverr. For any startup service need head over to Fiverr.com and use the promo code AA for 10% off!