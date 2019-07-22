Action and Ambition
Thomas J. Henry Shares 8-Figure Branding and Scaling Secrets
Today’s guest is an entrepreneur named Thomas J. Henry. He’s created a mega-million dollar law firm (one of the biggest in the country) by leveraging his flashy personal brand, and by winning massive cases. And, his opulence and personal brand have garnered all sorts of his attention. By example, when Henry wanted to advertise his namesake firm during the 2014 Super Bowl, he ran a commercial that showed him deplaning a Learjet and ducking into a silver Rolls-Royce. When Henry’s daughter Maya turned fifteen, he threw her a quinceañera that cost $6 million, complete with performances by the rapper Pitbull. On today’s episode, we dive into lessons in scaling multi-million dollar businesses, personal branding lessons, and all things action and ambition. Thanks to Fiverr.com for their support, take five and get 10% when checking out using the promo code "AA." That's Fiverr.com and "AA" on checkout!