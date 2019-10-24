Action and Ambition
This Entrepreneur Uses Health & Wellness To Thrive In Business (Hear Her Secrets)
Today’s episode is provided by Mack Weldon. For 20% off your first order, visit mackweldon.com AND ENTER PROMO CODE: ACTIONANDAMBITION My guest today is Kris Intress. She is the owner and founder of Fit Farm, which is a fitness retreat for executives and entrepreneurs. Before founding Fit Farm, she was CEO of Worldhotels, a global hotel sales, and marketing group of 500 luxury hotels. Prior to Worldhotels, she was President and CEO of InnLink LLC, a leading technology provider to over 7,000 independent hotels worldwide. Kris enjoys time on the farm with her husband Pat and Tucker (Fit Farm's doggie mascot). Today we talk about food, fitness and how it all relates to successful entrepreneurship. Let’s get to it!