Action and Ambition
This Graffiti Artist Makes Millions of Dollars Selling His Work
Today’s episode is provided by Audible. Start listening with a 30-day Audible trial. Choose 1 audiobook and 2 Audible Originals absolutely free. Visit audible dot com slash ACTIONANDAMBITION or text ACTIONANDAMBITION to 500-500. Today’s guest is Timmy Sneaks is a modern creative and graffiti artist from Boston. His unique style and brand has garnered interest from the highest level brands and influencers like Kevin Hart, Scott Disick and Robinson Cano. In this episode of Action & Ambition with Andrew Medal, Sneaks discusses his beginnings and how he turned his passion for art into a thriving business, the keys to luxury branding and the vision for his empire. Let’s get to it!