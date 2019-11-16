Action and Ambition
How This Entrepreneur Raised $10m Then Fired Himself As CEO
Welcome to Action & Ambition. I’m your host Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Chad Manning. He is the co-founder of Fluux, which is a phone case that charges vaping devices with a mobile app that shows usage. Before co-founding Fluux, he was the founder of a company called Eletriq where he raised $10m and scaled the company until he brought in a new CEO and removed himself from the business. Today we talk about term sheets, raising cash and go-to-market strategies. Let’s get to it!