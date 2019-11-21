Joresa Blount Is Breaking Through Tech and Leading the Way For Other Women

Description: Today’s guest is an entrepreneur, Author, Host, and Speaker. Joresa Blount is a self-made businesswoman and founder of GoFly, which is an app that provides On-Demand Retail Returns and Delivery For The Fashion industry. She’s also focused on opening the tech door for women of color. Joresa created a digital talk show, The Comeback Series, to help spread her message of taking your greatest setback to propel you forward to greatness. She’s been seen in Forbes discussing the most exciting technology companies and innovations. You can always find her uplifting and encouraging, getting the next generation of women to stand up and speak up. Today we talk about content, tech and bringing to life a tech company without being a technical founder. Special thanks to ZipRecruiter.com/AA for this week's episode. Go to our URL to use their service for free, on us. Now, let’s get to it!