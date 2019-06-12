Podcast / Action and Ambition
From State Pen to Y Combinator Graduate to Mega-Million Dollar Business
Today’s episode is provided by Audible. Start listening with a 30-day Audible trial. Choose 1 audiobook and 2 Audible Originals absolutely free. Visit audible dot com slash ACTIONANDAMBITION or text ACTIONANDAMBITION to 500-500. Today's guest is Frederick Hutson, the co-founder and CEO of Pigeonly. Freddy created a multi-million dollar business after going to prison for five years. Fast Freddy is also a Y Combinator graduate. Today we discuss how he turned his biggest obstacle into his biggest opportunity.
