From Fiverr to Putting 5 On It, Chris Lane is the CMO of Airfield Supply Co the Largest Single-Site Dispensary In The Country. Hear How They're Thriving in This COVID Economy And Using Teslas To Support Customers
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Chris Lane is the CMO of Airfield Supply Co., the largest single-site dispensary in the country. Founded as the South Bay Healing Center in 2010, it was originally a...
Episode 34: Silvina Moschini Shares How She Raised Millions in Crowdfunding and Catapulted Her Company in the Midst of COVID
Episode 33: Cortney Woodruff and Tez Bryant Raised Millions and Created Be-Great.TV Which Provides Educational Content from Black Innovators & Leaders
Episode 31: Alex Roland Sold a Company And Is Now the Co-founder And CEO of NewTropic, A Cannabis Manufacturer. Here How He Used His Advertising Experience To Disrupt The Market
Episode 30: Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities.
Episode 29: Rick Mirza Is Powering the Cannabis Industry By Creating The Manufacturing Arm that Drives It
Episode 28: Ryan Rafols Had 2 Successful Exits & Now Focuses His Time On Teaching Entrepreneurs How To Raise Millions Thru His Accelerator Newchip
Episode 27: Athan Slotkin Has Taught 700+ CEOs & Founders How To Be Master Strategists. Here Are His Keys.
Episode 26: Ratna Singh Successfully Exited 2 Companies Before She Decided to Disrupt Fitness Using AI with CAR.O.L (Her Current Startup)
Episode 25: David Phillips and Luca Zambello, the cofounders of Jurny Bootstrapped From $0-2.3M And Just Raised $2.75M
Episode 24: How Muneeb Mushtaq, CEO of AIRZAI built and scaled a new line of products called Airzai Care to save his 8-figure tech venture during pandemic
Episode 23: AJ Bruno Sold TrendKite for $225m. Now, He's Back With A New Company Called QuotaPath That Recently Received $5m Investment
Episode 22: How Anthony Zhang Sold 2 Previous Companies & Scaling His Current Company, VinoVest
Episode 21: Founder JD and Black Buffalo Just Raised $9.75m And Are Disrupting The Tobaccoless Dip Industry
Episode 20: From Investing with Twitters' Ev Williams to Running a Successful Skincare Startup
Episode 19: Heather DeSantis is Building a 7-Figure Business While Traveling The US in an Airstream
Episode 18: Wes Watson: From 10 Years In Prison To $20k Per Day
Episode 17: Kym Gold Explains How She Started and Sold True Religion for $835M
Episode 16: COVID-19 Hasn't Stopped This Superstar Esports Gamer From Her Grand Mission.
Episode 15: How to Build a Fitness Empire With Clients Like Kevin Hart
Episode 14: Nikolaus Kimla Has Been Building Successful Tech Companies Since The Dot Com Days. Listen To His Expertise About The Future of Tech
Episode 13: How These Founders Are Helping Investors Trade Cryptocurrency & Physical Gold With Their IRA/401K
Episode 12: From State Pen to Y Combinator Graduate to Mega-Million Dollar Business
Episode 11: Aubrey Marcus Built His $28M Fitness Empire Using Total Human Optimization
Episode 10: How This Entrepreneur Raised $10m Then Fired Himself As CEO
Episode 9: This Graffiti Artist Makes Millions of Dollars Selling His Work
Episode 8: This Entrepreneur Uses Health & Wellness To Thrive In Business (Hear Her Secrets)
Episode 7: Joresa Blount Is Breaking Through Tech and Leading the Way For Other Women
Episode 6: Thomas J. Henry Shares 8-Figure Branding and Scaling Secrets
Episode 5: Sean Whalen's Secrets to Success Are Not What You Think

