Johnny Casali's Incredible Full Circle Journey From Prison to Willie Nelson
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Johnny Casali, 60, grew up on Huckleberry Hill Farms, the Humboldt County cannabis farm where today he grows 5,000 square feet — about 2,000 plants...
Episode 32:
From Fiverr to Putting 5 On It, Chris Lane is the CMO of Airfield Supply Co the Largest Single-Site Dispensary In The Country. Hear How They're Thriving in This COVID Economy And Using Teslas To Support Customers
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Samii Ryan’s Music Festival Accessories & Clothing Landed Her Brand in Nordstrom’s
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Samii Ryan, an influencer and entrepreneur, who grew her accessories and custom clothing brand from 35 retail stores to more than 650 in six months in...
Johnny Casali's Incredible Full Circle Journey From Prison to Willie Nelson
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Johnny Casali, 60, grew up on Huckleberry Hill Farms, the Humboldt County cannabis farm where today he grows 5,000 square feet — about 2,000 plants...
Ambitious Tips Of How Mo Amin Has Built His Multi-Million Dollar Company From The Ground Up
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Mo Amin. Mo is the founder of Exclusive Calls. He's happily married, a serial entrepreneur, and living in Orange County in the beautiful state of...
Andrew and His Brother Created a $20m/Year eLearning Business. But, His Why, Are Nine Other Important Reasons You Want To Hear!
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Andrew Scivally is CEO of eLearning Brothers. He helps companies create engaging, interactive, and inspiring eLearning content. Prior to eLearning...
Stacy Kirk is the Founder of Two Tech Companies And Empowers People To Live Their Best Lives Through Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Stacy Kirk. Stacy is the Founder and CEO of two companies - QualityWorks Consulting Group and Posture. QualityWorks provides social impact web and...
How This Sister-Brother Duo Are Disrupting The Water Industry
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition I'm your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Deborah Deal and John Grizz. The sister-brother powerhouse team of Deborah Deal and John (Grizz) Deal have three decades of experience in tech...
From Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities.
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jeremy Jackson. Former ‘Baywatch’ star Jeremy Jackson battled addiction for most of his adult life before reaching sobriety and becoming a...
Evan Leaphart Is Revolutionizing The World By Teaching Kids How To Build Credit With His New App Kiddie Kredit
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Evan Leaphart. Evan is the founder of Kiddie Kredit. Kiddie Kredit’s mission is to leverage technology to educate and empower future generations....
Silvina Moschini Shares How She Raised Millions in Crowdfunding and Catapulted Her Company in the Midst of COVID
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Silvina Moschini. Silvina is an award-winning serial entrepreneur focused on the digital transformation of the world of work, President and Founder of...
Cortney Woodruff and Tez Bryant Raised Millions and Created Be-Great.TV Which Provides Educational Content from Black Innovators & Leaders
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Cortney Woodruff and Cortez Bryant. Cortney Woodruff is a native of Jackson, Mississippi with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Economics from...
From Fiverr to Putting 5 On It, Chris Lane is the CMO of Airfield Supply Co the Largest Single-Site Dispensary In The Country. Hear How They're Thriving in This COVID Economy And Using Teslas To Support Customers
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Chris Lane is the CMO of Airfield Supply Co., the largest single-site dispensary in the country. Founded as the South Bay Healing Center in 2010, it was originally a...
Alex Rowland Sold a Company And Is Now the Co-founder And CEO of NewTropic, A Cannabis Manufacturer. Here How He Used His Advertising Experience To Disrupt The Market
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Alex Rowland. Alex is the co-founder and CEO of NewTropic, a premier cannabis manufacturer and supply chain company based out of Santa Rosa, CA. He...
Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities.
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jeremy Jackson. Former ‘Baywatch’ star Jeremy Jackson battled addiction for most of his adult life before reaching sobriety and becoming a...
Rick Mirza Is Powering the Cannabis Industry By Creating The Manufacturing Arm that Drives It
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Rick Mirza. Rick Mirza is an experienced CA investor who is always looking to the future. He’s the CEO of Better Earth a company that is powering...
Ryan Rafols Had 2 Successful Exits & Now Focuses His Time On Teaching Entrepreneurs How To Raise Millions Thru His Accelerator Newchip
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Ryan Rafols. Ryan is the CEO and Founder for , the only REMOTE Accelerator for scaling Pre-Seed to Series A Startups Engineer, army veteran, and...
Athan Slotkin Has Taught 700+ CEOs & Founders How To Be Master Strategists. Here Are His Keys.
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Athan Slotkin. Athan is a serial entrepreneur and award-winning business plan strategist. He’s successfully tested and launched multiple businesses,...
Ratna Singh Successfully Exited 2 Companies Before She Decided to Disrupt Fitness Using AI with CAR.O.L (Her Current Startup)
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Ratna Singh Ratna is the founder and CEO of CAR.O.L, the world’s first interactive exercise bike powered by artificial intelligence to make fitness...
David Phillips and Luca Zambello, the cofounders of Jurny Bootstrapped From $0-2.3M And Just Raised $2.75M
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are David Phillips and Luca Zambello, the cofounders of Jurny. Jurny is a hospitality tech company that offers a proprietary SaaS-based management...
How Muneeb Mushtaq, CEO of AIRZAI built and scaled a new line of products called Airzai Care to save his 8-figure tech venture during pandemic
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Muneeb Mushtaq. Muneeb is a Canadian serial entrepreneur and keynote speaker who has launched three successful tech companies and sold one. His...
AJ Bruno Sold TrendKite for $225m. Now, He's Back With A New Company Called QuotaPath That Recently Received $5m Investment
The Same Jesus 4 – Same God Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is AJ Bruno. AJ is the co-founder of QuotaPath, which is an automated commission tracking software that recently...
How Anthony Zhang Sold 2 Previous Companies & Scaling His Current Company, VinoVest
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Anthony Zhang, co-founder of VinoVest. VinoVest has been referred to as the Robinhood of fine wine and has created a platform that allows users to...
Founder JD and Black Buffalo Just Raised $9.75m And Are Disrupting The Tobaccoless Dip Industry
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is a music loving, industry disrupting entrepreneur named Jeffery David, better known to friends and family, as JD. JD and his cofounder Mark Hanson...
From Investing with Twitters' Ev Williams to Running a Successful Skincare Startup
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Skyler Stein. Skyler is the President of Gladskin USA, an international skincare brand that has developed an eczema cream with a patented smart...
Heather DeSantis is Building a 7-Figure Business While Traveling The US in an Airstream
Today’s episode is sponsored by Sky Light Frames. Visit skylighframes.com/action for $10 your next purchase! Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Heather DeSantis. Heather is an...
Wes Watson: From 10 Years In Prison To $20k Per Day
Today’s episode is sponsored by Sky Light Frames. Visit skylighframes.com/action for $10 your next purchase! Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Wes Watson. Wes has a very...
Kym Gold Explains How She Started and Sold True Religion for $835M
Today’s episode is sponsored by Sky Light Frames. Visit skylighframes.com/action for $10 your next purchase! Kym Gold discusses how she disrupted an entire industry, scaled and sold her company for hundreds of millions and more.
COVID-19 Hasn't Stopped This Superstar Esports Gamer From Her Grand Mission.
Today’s episode is sponsored by Sky Light Frames. Visit skylighframes.com/action for $10 your next purchase! Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I’m your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Stephanie Harvey. She is a legend in...
How to Build a Fitness Empire With Clients Like Kevin Hart
Today’s episode is provided by Future and Warby Parker. Sign up for Future today at TryFuture.com/ambition and get 50% off your first month. That’s Try Futuredot com slash ambition for 50% off your first month. Order a trial pack that includes six...
Nikolaus Kimla Has Been Building Successful Tech Companies Since The Dot Com Days. Listen To His Expertise About The Future of Tech
Welcome to Action & Ambition. I’m your host Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Nikolaus Kimla, the founder of Pipeliner CRM. Nikolaus is a true entrepreneur: over the last 40 years he has created six businesses, three of which are still in...
How These Founders Are Helping Investors Trade Cryptocurrency & Physical Gold With Their IRA/401K
Today’s episode is provided by Mack Weldon. For 20% off your first order, visit mackweldon.com AND ENTER PROMO CODE: ACTIONANDAMBITION. Welcome to Action & Ambition. I’m your host Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Todd Southwick and Blake...
Johnny Casali's Incredible Full Circle Journey From Prison to Willie Nelson
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Johnny Casali, 60, grew up on Huckleberry Hill Farms, the Humboldt County cannabis farm where today he grows 5,000 square feet — about 2,000 plants...