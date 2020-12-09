Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Taylor Shupe Co-Founded Stance and Disrupted The Sock Industry. He's Now Teamed Up with Rob Dyrdek to Bring Laughter And Levity to Current Circumstances through Spotlighting Local Artists & Offering the Gift of ‘Boos’
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Taylor Shupe, co-founder of BooSocki, the first of its kind sock brand bringing local artists to the forefront while offering customers the chance to...
Play
Title
Episode 48: From Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities
Episode 47: Taylor Shupe Co-Founded Stance and Disrupted The Sock Industry. He's Now Teamed Up with Rob Dyrdek to Bring Laughter And Levity to Current Circumstances through Spotlighting Local Artists & Offering the Gift of ‘Boos’
Episode 46: Marketing Specialist Josh Meah Shares His 5 Tips for to Keep Businesses Afloat Amid the Pandemic -All Through Marketing
Episode 45: Gavin Collier & Jordan Erskine Are The Dynamic Duo Behind Dynamic Blending Global Cosmetic Manufacturer Serving Clients from Mom & Pops to Fortune 500s And Doing Nine Figures
Episode 44: Andrea Albright Has Published Over 25 Books And Is Considered By The Industry As The 'Thought Leader Publisher.' Hear Her Tips & Tactics To Success
Episode 43: Julia Lytle Went From Agency Employee To Successful Founder And Shares All Of Her Tips, Tactics and PR Secrets
Episode 42: Samii Ryan’s Music Festival Accessories & Clothing Landed Her Brand in Nordstrom’s
Episode 41: Johnny Casali's Incredible Full Circle Journey From Prison to Willie Nelson
Episode 40: Ambitious Tips Of How Mo Amin Has Built His Multi-Million Dollar Company From The Ground Up
Episode 39: Andrew and His Brother Created a $20m/Year eLearning Business. But, His Why, Are Nine Other Important Reasons You Want To Hear!
Episode 38: Stacy Kirk is the Founder of Two Tech Companies And Empowers People To Live Their Best Lives Through Technology
Episode 37: How This Sister-Brother Duo Are Disrupting The Water Industry
Episode 36: From Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities.
Episode 35: Evan Leaphart Is Revolutionizing The World By Teaching Kids How To Build Credit With His New App Kiddie Kredit
Episode 34: Silvina Moschini Shares How She Raised Millions in Crowdfunding and Catapulted Her Company in the Midst of COVID
Episode 33: Cortney Woodruff and Tez Bryant Raised Millions and Created Be-Great.TV Which Provides Educational Content from Black Innovators & Leaders
Episode 32: From Fiverr to Putting 5 On It, Chris Lane is the CMO of Airfield Supply Co the Largest Single-Site Dispensary In The Country. Hear How They're Thriving in This COVID Economy And Using Teslas To Support Customers
Episode 31: Alex Rowland Sold a Company And Is Now the Co-founder And CEO of NewTropic, A Cannabis Manufacturer. Here How He Used His Advertising Experience To Disrupt The Market
Episode 30: Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities.
Episode 29: Rick Mirza Is Powering the Cannabis Industry By Creating The Manufacturing Arm that Drives It
Episode 28: Ryan Rafols Had 2 Successful Exits & Now Focuses His Time On Teaching Entrepreneurs How To Raise Millions Thru His Accelerator Newchip
Episode 27: Athan Slotkin Has Taught 700+ CEOs & Founders How To Be Master Strategists. Here Are His Keys.
Episode 26: Ratna Singh Successfully Exited 2 Companies Before She Decided to Disrupt Fitness Using AI with CAR.O.L (Her Current Startup)
Episode 25: David Phillips and Luca Zambello, the cofounders of Jurny Bootstrapped From $0-2.3M And Just Raised $2.75M
Episode 24: How Muneeb Mushtaq, CEO of AIRZAI built and scaled a new line of products called Airzai Care to save his 8-figure tech venture during pandemic
Episode 23: AJ Bruno Sold TrendKite for $225m. Now, He's Back With A New Company Called QuotaPath That Recently Received $5m Investment
Episode 22: How Anthony Zhang Sold 2 Previous Companies & Scaling His Current Company, VinoVest
Episode 21: Founder JD and Black Buffalo Just Raised $9.75m And Are Disrupting The Tobaccoless Dip Industry
Episode 20: From Investing with Twitters' Ev Williams to Running a Successful Skincare Startup
Episode 19: Heather DeSantis is Building a 7-Figure Business While Traveling The US in an Airstream

All Series

The Playbook

The Playbook

Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.