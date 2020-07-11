Action and Ambition
Hear How Buck Lyon & WeatherFlow are Empowering Weather Enthusiasts with Their Own Weather Station
|Episode 85: Akhila Satish Improves the “How” of Thinking aka Metacognition, Transforming Events Into Something of Value
|Episode 84: Seke Ballard Levels the Playing Field for Borrowers, Especially Minorities & Women
|Episode 83: Pet Telemedicine is Here Thanks to Zubin Bhettay & Fuzzy Pet Health
|Episode 82: Onfleet Raised a Whopping $14m with Khaled Naim at the Helm
|Episode 81: Why wellness, not a 'dream job' is the key to happiness at work
|Episode 80: Original Disrupter of the TV Business, Matt Wasserlauf Does It Again with Blockboard
|Episode 79: Dan Demsky Doesn’t Wash His Socks! Co-Founder of Unbound Merino Brings His BizMedia Knowledge to Socks & Beyond in Adventure Apparel
|Episode 78: Founder of Sitepoint, Flippa, & 99Designs Matt Mickiewicz Has Been Building Businesses Since He was 14
|Episode 77: From MyJellyBelly to Slice, Maker of Cutting Products, TJ Scimone Shares What Confections & Blades Have in Common When It Comes to Success
|Episode 76: Karie Kaufmann Helps Business Owners & Executives Treat Their Businesses Like Their #1 Client. Listen to Hear What She Tells Them!
|Episode 75: Inspired by His Harvard Tuition Bill, Eliot Buchanan & Plastiq Raised $75m in Venture Capital
|Episode 74: When Jay Feldman isn’t Practicing Medicine, He’s Running a PR Agency & Hosting Mentors Collective Podcast. Listen to How He Does It All Successfully!
|Episode 72: Peter Hatzipetros Tells All About Bitcoin as He Advises Entrepreneurs & Startups on Integrating Blockchain Technology
|Episode 71: Diego Abba's Love For Passion and Tech-Enabled Him To Launch His Latest Venture Named 'Italist'
|Episode 70: Michael Klein is the CEO of God's Greenery Who Have Pioneered Cannabis for Christians
|Episode 69: Di-Ann Eisnor Went From Waze to Google to Angel Investing And Is Positively Disrupting The Construction Labor Marketplace
|Episode 68: Mike Price, President And CEO of Nissin Foods Shares How Top Ramen Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary In The US With A 50 Year Supply And $10,000 Bucks
|Episode 67: Brian Wright & Desmond Attmore bring Brooklyn & Queens to Atlanta by way of 6 Degrees, their Creative Marketing Agency
|Episode 66: Eat, Sleep, Breath Investment & Digital Acquisition with Blake Hutchison of Flippa
|Episode 65: From Building Bombs to Capturing Seascapes, Jason Matias Shares His Journey to the Art of Selling Art
|Episode 64: From Israeli Defense Forces to Applitools, Provider of Next Gen Test Automation Platform, Gil Sever Tells His Story of Serial Entrepreneurship
|Episode 63: From Prison to PPP Loans, Troy Parker Employs 125 Workers & Ensured They Were Paid in Partnership with Senator Rob Portman
|Episode 62: Tasked with Making Cincinnati the #1 Startup & Entrepreneurial Hub in the Midwest, Pete Blackshaw is CEO of Cintrifuse, a Startup Incubator
|Episode 61: Dmitry Dragilev Scaled JustReachOut.io To Over $350k ARR Without a Working Smart Phone. Hear His Life Philosophies
|Episode 60: On a Mission to Make the Perfect Marshmallow, Michael Tierney Landed Forbes 30 Under 30 with Stuffed Puffs & His Brand Mikey’s
|Episode 59: Sam Gong Is The Entrepreneur Disrupting The Battery Space And Making The World A More Efficient Place
|Episode 58: Kelly Dooley’s Jump from High-Fashion Activewear to Cannabis Distributor & Manufacturer
|Episode 57: Scott Bartnick Bootstrapped to Six Figures Per Month In Under 6 Months. Here Are His Tips
|Episode 56: 3x Serial Entrepreneur Nicolas Vandenberghe Bootstrapped Inbound Revenue Acceleration Leader Chili Piper Past $2M ARR Before Raising $18M VC
