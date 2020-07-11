Peter Hatzipetros Tells All About Bitcoin as He Advises Entrepreneurs & Startups on Integrating Blockchain Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Peter Hatzipetros, the President and Founder of the Petros Law Group, a boutique law firm in New York City that helps entrepreneurs and startup...
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Akhila Satish Improves the “How” of Thinking aka Metacognition, Transforming Events Into Something of Value
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Akhila Satish, the CEO of Meseekna, the technology company using metacognitive science to improve individuals' decision-making skills. Backed by more...
Seke Ballard Levels the Playing Field for Borrowers, Especially Minorities & Women
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Seke Ballard, Founder and CEO of Good Tree Capital where he is using data to reimagine how banks lend money and—in the process—creating fairer...
Pet Telemedicine is Here Thanks to Zubin Bhettay & Fuzzy Pet Health
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Zubin Bhettay, Co-Founder of Fuzzy Pet Health, the disruptive telemedicine platform. Bhettay expands on how pet telemedicine ties to Covid-19 and on...
Onfleet Raised a Whopping $14m with Khaled Naim at the Helm
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Khaled Naim, Co-Founder and CEO of Onfleet, the fastest-growing provider of last mile delivery management software based in San Francisco. After...
Why wellness, not a 'dream job' is the key to happiness at work
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Chelsea and Mitch Glaser, a sister-brother team who co-founded Fredi, maker of Focused by Fredi, an all-natural, daily morning supplement designed...
Original Disrupter of the TV Business, Matt Wasserlauf Does It Again with Blockboard
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Matt Wasserlauf, Founder of Blockboard, a new digital distribution platform service that utilizes Blockchain technology to distribute videos. In...
Dan Demsky Doesn’t Wash His Socks! Co-Founder of Unbound Merino Brings His BizMedia Knowledge to Socks & Beyond in Adventure Apparel
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Dan Demsky, Co-Founder of Unbound Merino, the clothing company making hassle-free travel and adventure a reality. After co-founding BizMedia, a...
Founder of Sitepoint, Flippa, & 99Designs Matt Mickiewicz Has Been Building Businesses Since He was 14
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Matt Mickiewicz, a Canadian serial marketplace entrepreneur, whose companies have raised over $200m. He is also an active angel investor and advisor...
From MyJellyBelly to Slice, Maker of Cutting Products, TJ Scimone Shares What Confections & Blades Have in Common When It Comes to Success
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is TJ Scimone who founded Slice, Inc. in 2008. Always looking for new ideas, he collaborated with renowned designers to reimagine everyday cutting...
Karie Kaufmann Helps Business Owners & Executives Treat Their Businesses Like Their #1 Client. Listen to Hear What She Tells Them!
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Karie Kaufmann who has, since 2005, helped more than 1,000 business owners and executives achieve their goals and take their business to the next...
Inspired by His Harvard Tuition Bill, Eliot Buchanan & Plastiq Raised $75m in Venture Capital
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Eliot Buchanan, the Co-Founder and CEO of Plastiq, the intelligent payment solutions provider for businesses. The Company offers users the ability to...
When Jay Feldman isn’t Practicing Medicine, He’s Running a PR Agency & Hosting Mentors Collective Podcast. Listen to How He Does It All Successfully!
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jay Feldman, an Osteopathic medical doctor as well as the founder of Otter PR, a 7 figure PR agency. In addition to owning 5 successful companies, Jay...
Hear How Buck Lyon & WeatherFlow are Empowering Weather Enthusiasts with Their Own Weather Station
Peter Hatzipetros Tells All About Bitcoin as He Advises Entrepreneurs & Startups on Integrating Blockchain Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Peter Hatzipetros, the President and Founder of the Petros Law Group, a boutique law firm in New York City that helps entrepreneurs and startup...
Diego Abba's Love For Passion and Tech-Enabled Him To Launch His Latest Venture Named 'Italist'
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Diego Abba. He is the CEO of the luxury e-commerce platform, Italist. Diego has an incredible entrepreneurial journey. And, in this episode, we discuss how his childhood love of...
Michael Klein is the CEO of God's Greenery Who Have Pioneered Cannabis for Christians
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Michael Klein. He is the CEO of God’s Greenery and cannabisMD—two online communities offering peer-reviewed information about cannabis and CBD. The team has pioneered the industry...
Di-Ann Eisnor Went From Waze to Google to Angel Investing And Is Positively Disrupting The Construction Labor Marketplace
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Di-Ann Eisnor. She is a serial entrepreneur and the co-founder CEO of Core, a newly launched construction labor marketplace supporting the construction workforce of the future. A...
Mike Price, President And CEO of Nissin Foods Shares How Top Ramen Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary In The US With A 50 Year Supply And $10,000 Bucks
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Mike Price. Mike is the dynamic and charismatic President and CEO of Nissin Foods. Nissin is the inventor of instant noodles. In celebration of National Noodle Day and Top Ramen’s...
Brian Wright & Desmond Attmore bring Brooklyn & Queens to Atlanta by way of 6 Degrees, their Creative Marketing Agency
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Brian Wright and Desmond Attmore. Morehouse College graduates and Founders of Six Degrees, an Atlanta-based full-service creative marketing agency...
Eat, Sleep, Breath Investment & Digital Acquisition with Blake Hutchison of Flippa
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Blake Hutchison, CEO at Flippa. Blake is overseeing the rise of acquisition entrepreneurship on the largest platform globally to buy and sell sites,...
From Building Bombs to Capturing Seascapes, Jason Matias Shares His Journey to the Art of Selling Art
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jason Matias, a speaker, an artist and the entrepreneur behind The Art of Selling Art. The author of NakedThoughts, Jason is a veteran who started...
From Israeli Defense Forces to Applitools, Provider of Next Gen Test Automation Platform, Gil Sever Tells His Story of Serial Entrepreneurship
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Gil Sever, a serial entrepreneur who is driven to solving technical problems with innovative solutions that didn’t previously exist. Prior to...
From Prison to PPP Loans, Troy Parker Employs 125 Workers & Ensured They Were Paid in Partnership with Senator Rob Portman
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Troy Parker, an entrepreneur and a returning citizen. After incarceration, he built Innovative Labor and Cleaning Services, employing 125 individuals,...
Tasked with Making Cincinnati the #1 Startup & Entrepreneurial Hub in the Midwest, Pete Blackshaw is CEO of Cintrifuse, a Startup Incubator
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Pete Blackshaw, CEO of Cintrifuse, a syndicate “fund of funds” and startup incubator created by P&G, Kroger, Western & Southern and other...
Dmitry Dragilev Scaled JustReachOut.io To Over $350k ARR Without a Working Smart Phone. Hear His Life Philosophies
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Dmitry Dragilev, CEO and founder of , a SaaS tool that helps you pitch journalists to be featured in the press without an expensive PR firm. He...
On a Mission to Make the Perfect Marshmallow, Michael Tierney Landed Forbes 30 Under 30 with Stuffed Puffs & His Brand Mikey’s
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Michael Tierney, Founder and CEO of two innovative food brands, Mikey’s and Stuffed Puffs. Mikey’s is a company dedicated to delivering wholesome...
Sam Gong Is The Entrepreneur Disrupting The Battery Space And Making The World A More Efficient Place
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I'm your host, Andrew Medal. Today's guest is Samuel Gong. His first patent in wireless energy transmission was filed in 2010 and he later founded a successful business around the patent. He then...
Kelly Dooley’s Jump from High-Fashion Activewear to Cannabis Distributor & Manufacturer
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Kelly Dooley, CEO and owner of Kanna Kingdom, a licensed cannabis distributor and manufacturer. Leveraging all that she learned about supply chain...
Scott Bartnick Bootstrapped to Six Figures Per Month In Under 6 Months. Here Are His Tips
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Scott Bartnick who is the co-founder of Otter PR. A serial entrepreneur and published author, Scott works with large corporations, creating new sales...
3x Serial Entrepreneur Nicolas Vandenberghe Bootstrapped Inbound Revenue Acceleration Leader Chili Piper Past $2M ARR Before Raising $18M VC
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO and co-founder of Chili Piper, the leader in Inbound Revenue Acceleration. With his wife Alina, Nicolas built up his...
Peter Hatzipetros Tells All About Bitcoin as He Advises Entrepreneurs & Startups on Integrating Blockchain Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Peter Hatzipetros, the President and Founder of the Petros Law Group, a boutique law firm in New York City that helps entrepreneurs and startup...