Josh Luber Took his Love of Sneakers and Turned it Into A $1 Billion Business. Now His Love Of Sports Cards Is Fueling His Next Venture
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Josh Luber. Josh Luber is the co-founder and CEO of the disruptive stock market-modeled online sneaker marketplace, StockX. Within a short timespan,...
Dr. Shawn Dill and Dr. Lacey Book Help Over 700 Businesses Boost Their Revenue With Tried And True Strategies That Create a Lasting Impact On The Community They Serve
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Dr. Shawn Dill and Dr. Lacey Book. Dr. Shawn Dill and Dr. Lacey Book, D.C. are coined as small business superheroes for helping more than 700...
Stephane De Baets Owns St. Regis In Aspen, A Real Estate Empire, And Is A Blockchain Enthusiast. Hear His Insight On What The Future Looks Like
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Stephane De Baets. Stephane De Baets is a Belgian investment, real estate, and hospitality entrepreneur. He is founder and president of the...
Prof. Ashok Wahi’s Love and Knowledge in Science Propels him Forward in the Business Industry as he Invents Simple yet Scientific Solutions to Everyday Problems
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Ashok Wahi is the Chief Inventor and CEO of Trutek Corp. He is the inventor of NasalGuard® patented technology for the filtration of microscopic particles from...
Eliot Buchanan Disrupts Normal Business Models with His Innovative Company Plastiq, Which Processes over $2 Billion Worth of Sales in Goods and Services Yearly
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s Guest is Eliot Buchanan. Eliot Buchanan is the CEO and Co-Founder of Plastiq. Eliot is responsible for defining the strategic vision and...
How Ross Shanken Used His Love For Problem Solving To Start a Data-As-A-Service Company that has Grown to Include A Shopping and Comparison Network of Over 35,000
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Ross Shanken. Ross Shanken is the founder and CEO of Jornaya. He is a thought leader and business builder within Information Services, interactive...
Robert Schlien Creates a Custard that Can Help in the Treatment of Cancer and other Chronic Diseases in Pets
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Robert Schlien. Robert Schlien is the Founder and CEO of Buddy Custard Inc. Robert is a cancer survivor of 13 years and had the good fortune of...
Julius Makarewicz Launched a Health Conscious Alcohol Beverage That's Turned Into The Fastest Growing Seltzer Beverage Company in Canda And Is Now Rolling Out To The U.S.
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Julius Makarewics. Julius Makarewicz is the CEO of Nude Beverages, British Columbia's fastest-growing alcohol beverage company. Nude launched...
Tanner Chidester Smashes the Fitness Industry by Making His First $1 Million Before the Age of 30
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Tanner Chidester. Tanner Chidester is a self-made millionaire and successful entrepreneur. He has grown and scaled two 7-figure online businesses:...
Jeffrey Radway Uses the End of Prohibition to Launch Michigan’s Largest Vertically Integrated Cannabis Company
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jeff Radway. Jeff Radway is the CEO and co-founder of SKYMINT Brands. (Formerly Green Peak Innovations). Before launching Michigan’s largest...
Michael Miller and His Brother Bought a $2.3 Million Sales Insurance Business and Grew it to $700 Million in Less than 5 Years
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Michael Miller. Michael Miller co-founded Brightway Insurance in 2008 with his brother, David Miller. As President and CEO of Brightway,...
Kyle Mitnick is ranked 37th on Entrepreneur's Top 360 Entrepreneurs for 2019 And The Founder of Advertise Purple
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Kyle Mitnick. He is the founder and president of Advertise Purple, a global adtech agency that is a leader in affiliate marketing management. A seasoned tech entrepreneur and angel...
Sarah-Eva Spotted Trends In The Floral Industry To Launch A Highly Successful Tech Company
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambution. Today's guest is Sarah-Eva Marches. She is the founder and CEO of Floracracy, a technologically advanced luxury floral brand, which launched in October, 2020. Sarah-Eva leveraged her training as a...
Justin Lawson and JJellyfish Have Mastered B2B Sales
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Justin Lawson. He is a thought leader in mastering B2B sales, frequently engaged to guide companies on creating early revenue, and successfully proving out their businesses. Having...
Getting America Hooked on Veggies, Elliot Huss Brings Plant-Based Solutions to Get You to Eat Your Vegetables
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Elliot Huss, CEO and Co-Founder of New Classic Cooking, which started in 2004 focusing on frozen and refrigerated foods for the Kosher market. In 2008...
RJ Garbowicz Sold His First Company at 20 Years Old for $3m and Recently Raised $10m To Build A New Type of Social Network
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is RJ Garbowicz, serial entrepreneur and founder, CEO, and Chairman of Webtalk, a new type of social network allowing users to consolidate their...
Filmmaker Jia Wertz Debut Film “Conviction” Investigating Vagaries & Inconsistencies of the American Criminal Justice System
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jia Wertz, a documentary filmmaker pursuing stories of wrongful convictions and the inconsistencies of the American Criminal Justice system. Her...
Akhila Satish Improves the “How” of Thinking aka Metacognition, Transforming Events Into Something of Value
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Akhila Satish, the CEO of Meseekna, the technology company using metacognitive science to improve individuals' decision-making skills. Backed by more...
Seke Ballard Levels the Playing Field for Borrowers, Especially Minorities & Women
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Seke Ballard, Founder and CEO of Good Tree Capital where he is using data to reimagine how banks lend money and—in the process—creating fairer...
Pet Telemedicine is Here Thanks to Zubin Bhettay & Fuzzy Pet Health
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Zubin Bhettay, Co-Founder of Fuzzy Pet Health, the disruptive telemedicine platform. Bhettay expands on how pet telemedicine ties to Covid-19 and on...
Onfleet Raised a Whopping $14m with Khaled Naim at the Helm
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Khaled Naim, Co-Founder and CEO of Onfleet, the fastest-growing provider of last mile delivery management software based in San Francisco. After...
Why wellness, not a 'dream job' is the key to happiness at work
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Chelsea and Mitch Glaser, a sister-brother team who co-founded Fredi, maker of Focused by Fredi, an all-natural, daily morning supplement designed...
Original Disrupter of the TV Business, Matt Wasserlauf Does It Again with Blockboard
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Matt Wasserlauf, Founder of Blockboard, a new digital distribution platform service that utilizes Blockchain technology to distribute videos. In...
Dan Demsky Doesn’t Wash His Socks! Co-Founder of Unbound Merino Brings His BizMedia Knowledge to Socks & Beyond in Adventure Apparel
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Dan Demsky, Co-Founder of Unbound Merino, the clothing company making hassle-free travel and adventure a reality. After co-founding BizMedia, a...
Founder of Sitepoint, Flippa, & 99Designs Matt Mickiewicz Has Been Building Businesses Since He was 14
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Matt Mickiewicz, a Canadian serial marketplace entrepreneur, whose companies have raised over $200m. He is also an active angel investor and advisor...
From MyJellyBelly to Slice, Maker of Cutting Products, TJ Scimone Shares What Confections & Blades Have in Common When It Comes to Success
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is TJ Scimone who founded Slice, Inc. in 2008. Always looking for new ideas, he collaborated with renowned designers to reimagine everyday cutting...
Karie Kaufmann Helps Business Owners & Executives Treat Their Businesses Like Their #1 Client. Listen to Hear What She Tells Them!
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Karie Kaufmann who has, since 2005, helped more than 1,000 business owners and executives achieve their goals and take their business to the next...
Inspired by His Harvard Tuition Bill, Eliot Buchanan & Plastiq Raised $75m in Venture Capital
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Eliot Buchanan, the Co-Founder and CEO of Plastiq, the intelligent payment solutions provider for businesses. The Company offers users the ability to...
When Jay Feldman isn’t Practicing Medicine, He’s Running a PR Agency & Hosting Mentors Collective Podcast. Listen to How He Does It All Successfully!
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jay Feldman, an Osteopathic medical doctor as well as the founder of Otter PR, a 7 figure PR agency. In addition to owning 5 successful companies, Jay...
