Justin Abrams Aims to Reinvent The Real Estate Industry With Tried and Proven Disruption Of The Normal Business Flow
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is Justin Abrams! Justin Abrams is all at once the CEO of FlagshipRTL vying to reinvent retail by bridging luxury brands with commercial real estate...
After Raising Over $6m Heather Terenzio Aims To Disrupt The Hiring Process By Snowballing The Way Tech Talent Is Sourced
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Heather Terenzio is the founder and CEO of Techtonic, the premier partner for custom software development that changes how tech talent is sourced, trained, and hired....
Silvina Moschini Just Hit Unicorn Status With Her $1B+ Valuation (Recap Episode)
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Silvina Moschini is the Co-founder & President of Transparent Business as well as the Founder & CEO of SheWorks! An award-winning serial entrepreneur,...
After Raising Over $140m, Alexi Robichaux Seeks to Create a Platform That Readily Has Any Psychological Coach You Would Ever Need
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Alexi is the co-founder and CEO of BetterUp, the first leadership development platform to connect coaching to sustainable behavior change. Recognized as a leadership and...
Michael Stausholm Creates Wholesome Sustainability Through The Sprout Pencil and Spoon, Which You Can Plant After Use To Grow A New Plant
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is Michael Stausholm. Michael Stausholm is the founder of Sprout. Since the company was founded in 2013, Sprout has sold more than 25 million plantable...
12-Year-Old Inventor Ayaan Naqvi Creates a Simple Yet Efficient Solution To Pets Breaking Your Christmas Ornaments
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is Ayaan Naqvi. Ayaan is a 12-year-old kid-entrepreneur born and raised in Shelton, CT. Ayaan and his family are known for being the local family who...
Tommy Alastra and Hugo McDonaugh Balances Each Other Out To Create Cryptograph, Utilizing Digital Scarcity Like Never Before
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guests are Tommy Alastra and Hugo McDonaugh. Tommy Alastra is a producer and actor, known for The Iceman (2012), Dallas in Wonderland, and Jackals (2017)....
Nick Graham Helped To Launch and Build Hotwire and After 20 Years They're More Excited For The Future Than Ever Before!
Today's sponsor is Green Chef(). Go to and use code action80 to get $80 off including free shipping! Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. Today's guest is Nick Graham, travel expert and head of online travel site Hotwire. As...
How Eve Goldberg Turned Tragedy Into Triumph. Hear About Her BIGVISION
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Eve Goldberg. She's an amazing entrepreneur with a huge heart. Eve founded BIGVISION in January 2015, a year after her 23-year-old son, Isaac, passed from an accidental drug overdose....
Ross Gordon Is A Serial Entrepreneur And Avid Angler Who's Life Purpose Is To Be “Rescuing People From The Indoors"
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Ross Gordon. Ross is the CEO of Catch Co, a company selling products and experiences for the modern angler. Ross turned his hobby into a lifelong dream, and the company is very keen...
CR Celona Uses His Faith In The Power Of Human Beings To Help People Start Their Own Movements For Giving Back To Society
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is CR Celona. Celona is the Founder/CEO of CLUSTER, a new on-demand social impact platform. It empowers Millennials and Gen Z to create, share, and...
Lorna Johnson Undergoes a Profound Awakening In The Middle Of Her 15 Year Corporate Career and Quits To Pursuit Her Path Of Enlightenment Finding Happiness, Success and So Much More
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is Lorna Johnson! Lorna Johnson is a spiritual teacher, genius alchemist, transformational coach and author. She teaches SuperConscious Awakening. Lorna...
Moira Taylor and Raynae Taylor Are Moving Mountains for Home Owners To Find Them The Home Of Their Dreams
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Philip Lanos. Let’s get to it! Today’s guests are Moira and Raynae Taylor. Mother-daughter team Moira and Raynae Taylor are the Owners of Taylor Made Realty based in Atlanta and...
Donna Giraud Creates And Tells Stories Through Her Artwork Which She Uses To Inspire People To Be Better People
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Donna Giraud. Donna Giraud is one of Vancouver's most sought-after abstract artists. She strives to tell stories through texture where the...
Christoph Bertsch Transforms Health And Nutrition With Vejo, A Pod-Based Nutrition Delivery System, The First of its Kind
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Christoph Bertsch. Christoph Bertsch founded Vejo in 2015 after going through a personal journey to improve his health. Through building Vejo,...
Jonah Allen Explores The Symbiotic Relationship Between Water And Light To Bring Clients Beautiful Photographic Images
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Jonah Allen is a photographic artist based in Northwest Florida who focuses on the relationship between water and light. Jonah's artwork is collected around the USA, and...
How Laura Cole and Todd Renard are turning digital marketing for small business on its head
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Laura Cole and Todd Renard. Laura Cole is passionate about helping businesses connect with their customers. As Vice President of Marketing for...
Angie Tebbe Storms The Wellness Industry With Her Holistic Evidence-Based Wellness Products Starting a Cult Movement for Healthier Products for Humans Everywhere
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Angie Tebbe. Angie Tebbe is the Co-Founder of Rae Wellness, a cult-favorite collection of affordable, evidence-based wellness products. Since its...
Jay Ives Teaches Business Owners How to Adapt and Evolve Their Marketing Strategies to Better Serve Their Consumers and The Communities of the World
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jay Ives. Jay Ives is the founder of Jives Media. Jay lives at the crossroads of storytelling, design, data, and tech. As a lifecycle marketer, his...
Josh Luber Took his Love of Sneakers and Turned it Into A $1 Billion Business. Now His Love Of Sports Cards Is Fueling His Next Venture
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Josh Luber. Josh Luber is the co-founder and CEO of the disruptive stock market-modeled online sneaker marketplace, StockX. Within a short timespan,...
Dr. Shawn Dill and Dr. Lacey Book Help Over 700 Businesses Boost Their Revenue With Tried And True Strategies That Create a Lasting Impact On The Community They Serve
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Dr. Shawn Dill and Dr. Lacey Book. Dr. Shawn Dill and Dr. Lacey Book, D.C. are coined as small business superheroes for helping more than 700...
Stephane De Baets Owns St. Regis In Aspen, A Real Estate Empire, And Is A Blockchain Enthusiast. Hear His Insight On What The Future Looks Like
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Stephane De Baets. Stephane De Baets is a Belgian investment, real estate, and hospitality entrepreneur. He is founder and president of the...
Prof. Ashok Wahi’s Love and Knowledge in Science Propels him Forward in the Business Industry as he Invents Simple yet Scientific Solutions to Everyday Problems
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Ashok Wahi is the Chief Inventor and CEO of Trutek Corp. He is the inventor of NasalGuard® patented technology for the filtration of microscopic particles from...
Eliot Buchanan Disrupts Normal Business Models with His Innovative Company Plastiq, Which Processes over $2 Billion Worth of Sales in Goods and Services Yearly
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s Guest is Eliot Buchanan. Eliot Buchanan is the CEO and Co-Founder of Plastiq. Eliot is responsible for defining the strategic vision and...
How Ross Shanken Used His Love For Problem Solving To Start a Data-As-A-Service Company that has Grown to Include A Shopping and Comparison Network of Over 35,000
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Ross Shanken. Ross Shanken is the founder and CEO of Jornaya. He is a thought leader and business builder within Information Services, interactive...
Robert Schlien Creates a Custard that Can Help in the Treatment of Cancer and other Chronic Diseases in Pets
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Robert Schlien. Robert Schlien is the Founder and CEO of Buddy Custard Inc. Robert is a cancer survivor of 13 years and had the good fortune of...
Julius Makarewicz Launched a Health Conscious Alcohol Beverage That's Turned Into The Fastest Growing Seltzer Beverage Company in Canda And Is Now Rolling Out To The U.S.
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Julius Makarewics. Julius Makarewicz is the CEO of Nude Beverages, British Columbia's fastest-growing alcohol beverage company. Nude launched...
