Wondery: Business Movers

In Wondery’s newest series, Business Movers, host Lindsay Graham dives deep into the inner workings of some of the most successful companies of all time. From the origin stories of their famed leaders to the million dollar idea that catapulted them...
Episode 137:
Mikey Steinmetz Founds Flow Kana, California’s Largest Distributor of Sun Grown Cannabis And Aims To Transform Cannabis Into The World’s First Fully Sustainable Agricultural Product Armed with $100m+ Investment
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Autumn Calabrese Revolutionizes Beachbody Fitness Model With Her Simple Approach to Portion Control
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Autumn Calabrese, a celebrity trainer and Beachbody Super Trainer, best-selling author, and working mom. Autumn's first programs for Beachbody were 21 Day Fix® and the follow-up 21...
James Bonadies Helps Aspiring Entrepreneurs Build Online Businesses
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is James Bonadies, co-founder of Local Marketing Vault and 8 figure business owner who has helped thousands of entrepreneurs make their first 1000s online with more than a dozen of...
Sam Naficy Knows SaaS & Productivity
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Today’s guest is Sam Naficy. Sam is currently the CEO and primary investor of a startup called Prodoscore, an employee productivity software company, a SaaS company that he joined about...
Jason Morgese Archives Life’s Most Important Memories Using Leavemark
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Jason Morgese. He is the founder and CEO of Leavemark, the first ad-free, data storage and social media hybrid, designed to allow its users to archive life’s most important memories...
Ignas Jurkonis Is a Visionary, Innovative Strategic Leader and Entrepreneur
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest for today is Ignas Jurkonis. He is a US Based entrepreneur, businessman, consultant, and top executive. His primary focus is on company value turnarounds, combining traditional industries...
Jake Warner & Joey Chowaiki Create Digital Magazines
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest are Jake Warner & Joey Chowaiki, founders of Magma, a platform that allows users to create their own digital magazines directly from their phones. The idea of creating Magma...
Florian Otto Drives Growth and Sets Direction to Cedar’s Overall Operations
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Florian Otto, co-founder and CEO of Cedar, the leading patient payment and engagement platform for hospitals, health systems, and independent medical groups. Prior to founding...
Ed Laczynski Pioneers Online Media and Cloud Software
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Ed Laczynski, the co-founder and CEO of Zype, the infrastructure for digital video. He is focused on Zype’s vision, talent, and corporate strategy on the mission to connect...
David Freedman Streamlines Revenue and Monetizes Website Traffic
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is David Freedman, founder of FreeStar, who is here to help you monetize the "eyeballs" coming to your website. He discusses hiring, growth, monetizing, and knowing your metrics, and...
Davis Clayton Kiyo Innovates in the Cannabis Industry and Overcomes Founder Syndrome
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Davis Clayton Kiyo is the founder of Octave & Myster High-End Accessories, a company that specializes in modern and innovative cannabis hardware. He's a makeshift engineer who is here to explain...
Nikki Elliott and Michelle Razavi on Integrity & Teamwork
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Michelle Razavi and Nikki Elliott, co-founders of ELAVI! are two fitness trainers who built a powerhouse team, used Instagram Live to grow interest in their brand, mastered sales, marketing, project...
Barry Magliarditi Shares the Path to Freedom and a Highly Profitable Business
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Barry Magliarditi recently wrote a book "The Path to Freedom: The 9 Steps to Create a Highly Profitable Business That Runs Without You" that became a bestseller in 6 hours which includes a Standard...
Adam Cohen Knows Branding, Risk-Taking, Innovation, Health & Wellness
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Adam Cohen is the VP of Communications for Keen Growth Capital and CMO of SNAX-sational Brands. He's here on the podcast to share his insights to stand out in a crowd, create a successful company, and...
Curtis Ray Explains Compounding, Financial Freedom, and Relationships
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition -- Curtis Ray is the President and CEO of SunCor Financial, LLC. He's the author of "The Lost Science of Compound Interest." Compound interest relates to health, spirituality, nutrition, relationship,...
Wondery: Business Movers
In Wondery’s newest series, Business Movers, host Lindsay Graham dives deep into the inner workings of some of the most successful companies of all time. From the origin stories of their famed leaders to the million dollar idea that catapulted them...
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are joined by the Chief Brand Officer and Deputy CEO of Crabtree & Evelyn. Ashley found herself working as part of an iconic yet archaic brand, and slowly turning it into a chic...
Alp Franko Gives You a Ghost Kitchen and Virtual Restaurant with The Local Culinary
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Alp Franko, a successful European restaurant veteran and entrepreneurial visionary. Alp started his career as a commodity trader in the fine chemical and...
Alison Crosthwait Evolves You Beyond Your Accomplishments: Uncover Your Greatest Potential And Mission
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, our guest is Alison Crosthwait, an extreme pioneer in the world of massive personal transformations. Alison is a Registered Psychotherapist in private practice in Toronto, Ontario and she is...
Alex John Maintains Manhood: Dick Print’s Creating Premium High Performance Clothing for Men
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Alex John, the founder of DickPrint that creates premium high-performance clothing for men. Alex John is a California based anesthetist and he has established a side hustle that...
Alejandro Cabrera Disrupts the $40B Archaic Traditional Extended Car Warranty Market To Benefit Consumers
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We catch up with Alejandro Cabrera, one of the founders of Uproar.car, a tech startup aiming to disintermediate the auto warranty market through online subscriptions. Being raised by a single mother...
Bam Azizi Is Arming Stock Market Investors With Disruptive Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Bam Azizi, the founder and CEO of Front, the first investment platform to give investors beyond Wall Street access to smart investing insights with powerful FISCO risk scoring...
Dennis Cunningham Launched the $25m Dollar Cocktail Giveaway
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Dennis Cunningham. He serves as current President and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Brands Importing, Inc., Perfect Vodka, and Airtab which he founded. AirTab, the leading social...
Howard Panes, CEO/Founder of Stealth. Stealth Works 29 Muscle Groups While playing Video Games
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Howard Panes. Over the past three years, Panes has been building a new fitness brand called “Stealth.” Stealth combines fitness and gaming in a proprietary software platform,...
Darren Rude Is The CEO of Youtheory And Is Outmaneuvering His Competitors In The Supplement Space
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Darren Rude. As Founder and CEO of Youtheory, Darren oversees the team company’s Southern California headquarters that handles all of its manufacturing, packaging, and shipping...
Angus Taylor Takes Infused To Ultimate Highs
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. Today's guest is Angus Taylor. Angus is the CEO of Infused Products International (IPI). A long-time entrepreneur, Angus has brought his focus on business development, strategy, innovation, and new...
Mikey Steinmetz Founds Flow Kana, California’s Largest Distributor of Sun Grown Cannabis And Aims To Transform Cannabis Into The World’s First Fully Sustainable Agricultural Product Armed with $100m+ Investment
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Michael Steinmetz is the founder and CEO of Flow Kana, California’s largest distributor of sun-grown organic cannabis from small craft farmers. The company aims to...
Berkley Gamble is the Founder of Past Life: The Collective A Sustainable Clothing Brand Focused On People and The Planet Before Profit
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Founder of Past Life the Collective- a sustainable clothing brand. Berkley is focused on climate change issues and is passionate about her innovative business. After...
Dr. Adam Rubinstein, The Award-Winning Plastic Surgeon Advocates For Patient Protection And Right To Ethical And Efficient Surgery
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Renowned Miami Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam Rubinstein is an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon well regarded for his outstanding work and cutting edge...
Paul Adrian is the CEO of Mojo Skin & Haircare and is Disrupting The Men's Grooming Space
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Paul Adrian. Paul is the founder and CEO of Mojo Skin & Haircare, the British premium hair styling and grooming brand which has innovated & disrupted the men’s hair category...
Renowned Chinese-American Chef Ming Tsai Found Ming’s Bings A Vegan, Gluten-Free, Food Allergen Friendly Superfood To Help Sustain The Earth By Getting More People To Go Plant Based
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Philip Lanos. Chef Ming Tsai, a world-renowned Chinese-American chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, James Beard award winner, Emmy Award winner, and host of the longest-running...
Wondery: Business Movers
In Wondery’s newest series, Business Movers, host Lindsay Graham dives deep into the inner workings of some of the most successful companies of all time. From the origin stories of their famed leaders to the million dollar idea that catapulted them...