Fam Mirza Adds Value and Builds Loyal Customer Followings
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition, which goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people. We are joined today by Fam Mirza, founder and CEO of 1Face, a product branding, and...
Tej Patel Utilized His Knowledge to Perfection
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Tej Patel—an impressive intellectual knowledgeable on different aspects of business strategies that have assisted notable companies and government organizations. By improving his...
Kevin McCray Defeated Severe Auto-Immune Disorder and Explains How to Stay Healthy
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Kevin McCray. The medical capabilities of the current world are mighty, but why anticipate a cure when there are many ways to prevent diseases from happening— the key is to stay...
Luke Shankula Transforms Lives, Finances & Businesses
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Luke Shankula, leading Mortgage marketing expert and the CEO of Paragon Digital Marketing. Today his company works with loan officers to identify consumers who want to buy or...
Linus Adolfsson Knows How to Pivot During a Crisis
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today we have Linus Adolfsson. He is the owner of the Sleep Spa which sells Hastens luxury mattresses. The company boomed this pandemic as focus on sleep became more important than ever. This episode...
Daniel Polotsky Launched a Bitcoin ATM Business Scheduled to Grow to 3,000 Locations This Year
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Daniel Polotsky, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip, a leading Bitcoin ATM operator in the US. Polotsky is an American entrepreneur who graduated from Northwestern University in 2017...
Stephen Mathai Davis Discovers New Investment Themes
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Stephen Mathai Davis. Diversifying our investment might be easy in hindsight, but understanding the benefits and caveats requires an expert of Stephen's caliber. With his relentless...
Cynthia Davis Implements Targeted Solutions to Deliver Outstanding Results
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Cynthia Davis, Co-Founder of the business advisory and consulting firm Radiant Blue. She leads a world-class team of specialists and experts in supporting clients through their...
Nathan Hendricks Brings Brand Designing to the Next Level
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Nathan Hendricks on the show. Nathan is the Chief Creative Officer at LPK, a global brand design, and innovation agency. He is behind the creative outputs of the products and he...
Rachel Warnock Supercharges Your Wellness and Keeps You Healthy
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today we are joined by Rachel Warnock, Founder and Lead Herbalist of Vedic Botanicals which produces herb-based, organic body care products. After graduating with her Master's, Rachel worked as an...
Melisse Shaban Markets Innovative Solutions for Hair Health
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today we are joined by Melisse Shaban, she is the founder and CEO of Virtue Labs, which is a premium hair care line that manufactures and markets innovative solutions for hair health that provides...
Steve Smith Leads the Pet CBD Space
Alina Smith and Chelsea Gennings are the owners and co-founders of Pet Releaf. Pet Releaf is the leading brand in the pet CBD space on the mission to change what healthy means for pets through high quality, organic hemp-based CBD pet...
Ed Latimore is a former professional heavyweight boxer, best-selling author, competitive chess player, physicist, and vet. Hear his tips on performance and productivity.
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today we are joined by Ed Latimore, Former professional heavyweight boxer, Ed Latimore. Ed is a jack of all trades. In addition to being a former professional heavyweight boxer, he is a competitive...
Sarah Cunningham Increases Brand Awareness and Creates New Distribution Channels
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Sarah Cunningham—an internationally sought-after business strategist equipped with the tools and knowledge to increase sales and market presence. With her vast experience...
Katie Kaps and Lauren Berlingeri Get You Naturally High Through Saunas, Light Therapy and House Music
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guests are Lauren Berlingeri and Katie Kaps. Founders of HigherDOSE, an infrared sauna spa that operates the premier infrared sauna spas in New York City and sells the highest-quality...
Dan Civiero Negotiates Grants and Incentives
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Dan Civiero—who championed himself to be a trustworthy and dependable negotiator. If you ever find yourself in a pinch to look for fundings, listen to this exciting episode as Dan...
Alexandra Fennell and Mia Abbruzzese Make Women Feel More Comfortable Through Wellness
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are joined by Alexandra Fennel and Mia Abbruzzese. They are the founders of Attn: Grace, a wellness brand specifically for women. Their goal is to ensure that women are seen and...
Larry Fisher Drives Agency Growth and Strategy
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Larry Fisher—a highly-experienced entrepreneur with decades of established record in strategic decision-making situations. If you find yourself unsure in making wise decisions as a...
Celeste Durve & Kelsi Kitchener Know Event Production and Nightlife Promotions
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guests are Celeste Durve & Kelsi Kitchener—capable and esteemed organizers with proven track records of successful and high-quality collaboration with famous artists and brands. Listen...
Robert Koenen Builds Greener Futures
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition, Today’s guest will be Robert Koenen, he was the Chief Marketing Officer of Boxed Water who visions eliminating single-use plastic bottled and aluminum canned water. The company aims to build a...
Rasmus And Christian Mikkelsen Help People Achieve Life-Changing Results Through Disruptive Audio Online Publishing Business Model
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest for today’s episode is Rasmus Mikkelsen, the other half of the Mikkelsen Twins. Rasmus together with his brother Christian, quickly became pioneers in the Amazon book and Audiobook...
Steve Wiideman Shares Powerful SEO Tactics and Best Practices to Grow Your Business
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are chatting with Steve Wiideman, Founder of The Wiideman Consulting Group. He is an SEO Consultant expert, a Multi-Location Search Expert, an Educator, and a Speaker. He has always been dedicated...
Michael Mohammed And Randy Wyner Grow Chronic Tacos into a Taco Empire
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we have invited Michael Mohammed, the CEO of Chronic Tacos. Michael has a background in finance and sales. He was a financial analyst at Boeing and was involved in real estate...
Paul Errigo Shares His Momentum To Success in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues Today
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Paul Errigo, Founder and CEO of DaVinci EcoTech. Paul is a successful businessman who oversees and manages several sustainable and environmental-related businesses, and he delivers...
Enrico Frezza Changes the Acne Game One Pimple Patch at a Time
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Enrico Frezza, Peace Out Founder and CEO. Originally from Milan, Enrico struggled with severe acne for much of his early life. After three years of research and development, this...
Rachel Durkan Knows Teamwork, Collaboration, and Success
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Rachel Durkan is here to educate you all about teamwork, collaboration, and success. If you've ever wanted to become more organized, productive, AND work well with others, then you'll want to tune in...
Justin Wetherill from uBreakiFix Operates Over 600 Electronics Repair Locations
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we chat with Justin Wetherill, President and Co-Founder of uBreakiFix, a leading electronics repair company based in Orlando, Florida. Justin co-founded uBreakiFix in 2009, when...
Mitch Catino Provides On-Demand Staffing Solutions for The Growing Gig Economy
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined by Mitch Catino, COO/CPO and co-founder of GigSmart. Prior to joining GigSmart, Mitch worked in Investment Banking, and eventually was drawn to creating a solution for all labor needs in...
Anthony Mann Has Sold Over 1,000 REO/Short Sale Properties & Helped 125,000 Agents Do Better Business
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Anthony Mann, founder, and CEO of AM Open House. He developed a game-changing mobile app for open houses and in the year 2014, AM Open House is the best...
Tom Adams Shows Leadership and Gets Things Done
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Tom Adams, a business and leadership prodigy who has been a top executive and board member positions on various companies like Quantic, Bridgewater Associates, WorkAround, Rosetta...
