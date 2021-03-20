Meet Jay Singh at LambdaTest who is on a mission to test every website in the world
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. If a website or mobile browser takes more than 3 seconds to load, we will leave. To address this challenge, today we have Jay Singh - the co-founder of LambdaTest. They are a cloud testing...
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Helen Martin Creates Employment Opportunities for Young and Indigenous People
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Helen Martin is the Managing Director and co-founder of Banubanu, an eco-beach retreat on Bremer Island, Northern Territory. Her goal is to create employment and future income for their younger people...
Ahsan Rizvi Revolutionizes Education By Integrating A Digitized Curriculum, Instruction, And Assessments In One Platform
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How hard is it to conduct assessments as a teacher during the pandemic? How difficult do you find learning as a student? The COVID19 Pandemic has been disastrous to every sector in the industry, and...
Kevin Olsen Curates Creativity, Leadership, Speaking & Coaching
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Kevin Olsen is popularly known as the Payments Professor. He's the Senior Vice President of Payment Solutions at VSoft Corporation, a leading provider of banking and payment solutions to financial...
Andrea Lisbona Transforms Hand Sanitizers to the Next Level
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How do you view hand-sanitizers? Do you find them bulky, aesthetically-unpleasant, and ineffective? Andrea Lisbona changes your way of thinking with Touchland! If you ever hated hand sanitizers,...
Andrew Kap Shares the Ultimate Secrets to Money, Relationships, Health, Happiness and Success
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Andrew Kap, known as the author of the #1 bestselling book, “The Last Law of Attraction Book You’ll Ever Need to Read.” His latest book offers readers a never-before-seen...
Leisse Wilcox Advocates Emotional Health and Self-Love
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Have you ever been at the lowest point in your life? If you have ever been to a point where you think the world is against you, think again—Leisse Wilcox understands you. Emotions are unpredictable;...
Meet Greg Malouf at Romal Capital, The Real Estate Entrepreneur Changing One City At A Time
Welcome back to Action and Ambition. Greg Malouf is the CEO at Romal Capital Limited, an Award-winning Liverpool-based property developer with an international reputation. His passion for property management started at a young age. His growing...
Hussain Hili Innovates and Creates an Impact
Hussain Hili is a British Iraqi entrepreneur who is a co-founder of a mobile app, Startup Skrap, an online marketplace that delivers on-demand construction with higher services and materials. He's also the co-founder of Byoot, a Market leading Design...
Charles & Linda Van Kessler Make a Difference One Child at a Time
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are chatting with Charles & Linda Van Kessler. The real dynamic duo from California whose relationship serves as an example of collaborative bond. The Van Kessler are the founders of...
John D'Angelo Strengthens Businesses and Solves Complex Market Issues
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We're catching up with John D'Angelo, leader of the U.S. real estate sector at Deloitte Consulting. It helps businesses strengthen their operations and works on organizational restructuring,...
John Ezzell Provides Cloud-Based Services That Grow Businesses Like Yours
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How was your transition to a cloud-based system from a traditional approach? Technology keeps going and moves forward, and catching up gets more demanding—John Ezzell understood your position;...
Brian Foote Builds Market Intelligence and Multiplies Retail Sales
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Brian Foote, a former Sr. Vice President of a consulting firm in Silicon Valley and the founder of HUMBL. Brian has partnered with a range of companies, such as Amazon, Best Buy,...
Jonathan Quarles is Dedicated to Eradicating Poverty
Welcome back to another exciting episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Jonathan Quarles is a strategic leader, visionary, and change maker. He launched the consulting firm, BTL Group, to enhance, expand, and enable clients’ growth. He has...
Alex Darr Defends Consumers Against Global Financial Institutions
Welcome to another Action and Ambition episode. Recognized for his work successfully defending consumers against global financial institutions such as Chase, US Bank and Citi, Alex Darr is helping wronged consumers in the GameStop/Robinhood debacle...
Scott Swanson Solves Infrastructure and Integrates New Technologies
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. For over 18 years, Scott Swanson has helped the largest companies in the world solve global infrastructure problems, improve the user experience and drive new revenue. He is the CEO and...
Adam Olalde Shares how to a Grow Your Business Strategically
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Adam Olalde, CEO, and founder of Xtreme Xperience. It is a provider of supercar driving, riding, and racing experiences. Adam’s responsibility is growth and market...
Hussein Ahmed is Disrupting FinTech With His App Oxygen
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Are you looking for a systematic, effective, and secure app to handle your banking and finances with fantastic cashback? Hussein Ahmed founded Oxygen, to free you from over-thinking and worrying. With...
Jan Steiner Inspires and Empowers Women Entrepreneurs to Make Wiser Financial Decisions
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. What are your considerations before deciding to spend your money? If you have not been confident in your financial decisions, Jan Steiner is there to inspire you! Don't miss this episode and be...
Naresh Vissa Shows You How to Go From Obscurity to Bestselling Author Status
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Naresh Vissa. He’s the Founder & CEO of Krish Media & Marketing - a full-service e-commerce technology, development, online, and digital media and marketing agency and...
Gerald Chappell Transforms Your Financial Well-Being with Fintern
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How efficient, secure, and accurate are your finances? You work tirelessly but can't seem to achieve your endeavors because of financial constraints— that's why Gerald Chappell co-founded Fintern!...
Myles Hunter is a Young Entrepreneurial Leader Who Has Built a Sprawling Tutoring Business
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Myles Hunter, Co-Founder & CEO of TutorMe. TutorMe serves as an online educational site. They offer on-demand tutoring, online courses, and serve customers all over the world....
Gunnar Cuevas Provides Easy Access to Hedge Funds Using a Mobile App
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest for today is Gunnar Cuevas, the CEO and Co-Founder at CARL. He is also an entrepreneur and Fintech executive. In 2018, along with his current business partner, they founded CARL, an...
Irene Gabelnick Impacts Millions of Lives Through Writing
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Irene Gabelnick, CEO and founder of The Power of Writing. She’s an International Best-Selling Author, Direct Response Copywriter, and speaker. Before she got into writing,...
Josh Wood Raises Millions of Dollars for Clients
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Josh Wood, the President and founder of JWP. Formerly known as Josh Wood Productions, JWP is one of the top fundraising agencies globally, which has raised millions for its...
Ryll Burgin-Doyle Grows Startups and Billion Dollar Enterprises
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today's episode, our guest is Ryll Burgin-Doyle, an entrepreneur, strategic advisor, and business growth specialist. She has been growing other people's enterprises, including her own for the last...
Amanda Dake Provides Solutions to Online Business Owners Through Automation
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Amanda Dake. Have you ever thought of making your e-commerce business more responsive and accessible? Automation is one of the few key aspects you are looking for, and that where...
Seth Greene Grows Your Business Through Up-to-Date Systems
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Seth Greene. How can someone keep up in a fast-paced market? Seth's expertise in growing your business through intricate and up-to-date systems are the solutions you are looking for....
Dave Macli Gets Artists Discovered and Promoted
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we chat with Dave Macli, a successful entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Audiomack. Home to groundbreaking moments of music history, including exclusive world premieres,...
Ilya Spitalnik from Powtoon Empowers Businesses to Create Unique Visual Experiences
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Ilya Spitalnik started his career in banking, but he has a greater passion for brand building and online marketing. His ability to identify and carry out the most efficient ways of marketing products...
