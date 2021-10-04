Michael Brian Is An Inspirational Author, Icon, and Hero
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today we have Michael Brian as our guest. He is a best selling author, a speaker, philanthropist and an award winning entrepreneur and podcaster. He has been called as an inspirational icon...
David Nour Builds Strategic Relationships That Change Lives
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest will be David Nour, he is a senior leadership/board advisor, an educator, executive coach and wrote eleven books including his latest one Curve Benders. He is internationally...
Kerri Garbis Trains Executives in Emotional Intelligence, Presenting, and Storytelling
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today’s guest is Kerri Garbis, the founder and CEO of Ovation. Kerri has trained hundreds of executives internationally on presentation skills, storytelling for business, etiquette, and...
Max Dilendorf is a Rising Star in the AI Driven Real Estate Brokerage Space
Max Dilendorf is the Founder & CEO of AlgoCap, an AI-driven real estate brokerage platform, and the managing Partner at Dilendorf Law Firm PLLC. His practice is focused primarily on digital assets, cryptocurrency, and technologies that drive...
David Jones Has a Lifelong Passion for Curing Diseases
David Jones is the Director of The Human Health Initiative. He is an entrepreneur and software developer with a lifelong passion for curing diseases. His groundbreaking research suggested that using smaller doses of COVID-19 vaccines could save nearly...
Julianna Carella Pioneers The Psychedelic Space
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. What can you do to always be a step ahead of your competitors? The psychedelic space is one of the few gray areas of the market, with some countries supporting it while others do not. However, a...
Claire Coder Provides Menstrual Care to Everyone
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Claire Coder, Founder, and CEO of Aunt Flow. She dropped out of college to start her business that now collaborates with Google, Princeton University, and Zappos to create...
Kim Constable Is Passionate About Motherhood and the CEO's Journey
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Kim Constable, a yoga teacher, and a competitive physique athlete. She graduated with a major in Business and started her career in sales and marketing. Kim began her company in the...
Carl Daikeler Helps People Achieve Their Financial, Life, and Health Goals
Welcome to another exciting episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Carl Daikeler is co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Beachbody, LLC. His focus is to help people achieve their goals and lead healthy, fulfilling lives. His...
Andrew Gilboy Makes Getting Paid Easy with His Global Bank Debit Network
Andrew Gilboy is the General Manager of GoCardless, North America, a global Fin-tech specializing in recurring payments. Andrew works with North American Organizations to enable them to collect recurring payments worldwide. They have created a global...
Tevan Asaturi Builds Relationships and Creates Opportunities
Mr. Asaturi is the founder of Asaturi - Elite Financial Consulting. He is an expert in finance, building relationships, identifying potential value, creating opportunities, and delivering tailored recommendations for individuals and businesses to...
Rick Hammell Provides Revolutionary Solutions To Companies For Global Expansion via ELEMENTS
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How do you see your business in a couple of years? Business expansion and market domination is the biggest dream of any small entrepreneurs to fulfill that American dream. But how can that dream be...
Andrew Ryan Funds Startups with Newchip Accelerator
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Do you have revolutionary or innovative ideas that would shake the market, change people’s lives but have no avenue to start things off? An idea will stay as an idea until it can be made to...
Emily Ketchen Is Committed to Diversity & Inclusion
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Emily Ketchen, chief marketing officer and VP of PC and smart devices division over at Lenovo. Since 1996, she has been specializing in technology marketing and responsible for...
Jon Bier is an Investment Opportunity Ninja
Welcome back to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Jon Bier is a 15+ year Marketing and Public Relations Veteran in the game. He is the CEO and Founder of Jack Taylor PR, a Boutique Communications Agency specializing in wellness with...
Everett Harper Perfects Your Customer Service Experience
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today we have a great guest, Everett Harper, the CEO and co-founder of Truss. He is an expert in customer development, combining behavior research and ethnography to define winning...
Christian Weibell (we’-bull) is the “Inside” Entrepreneur behind the Rockstar Learning Platform
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we’ve invited Christian Weibell (we’-bull) on the show. Christian is Chief Product Officer at eLearning Brothers, a learning technology products company based in American Fork, Utah. ...
Amy Porterfield Develop And Shares Skills Through Digital Courses
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Do you want to develop your skills during the pandemic? Or do you want to make money from your well-developed skills? Make use of your skills or learn how to be skillful of something—that's all made...
Thomas McElroy is Building the Infrastructure of Tomorrow
Welcome back to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Thomas McElroy is a seasoned technology entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry. In 2001, Thomas established Level-1 Global Solutions, Chicago's leading...
Ernie Vargas Maximizes Your Real Estate Marketing and Investing Efforts
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined by Ernie Vargas, a Real Estate Marketing expert/real estate investor. The probate niche is his favorite when it comes to real estate and specializes in it for over the last 23 years....
Raymond Blakney Makes 6 to 7 Figures in His Pajamas
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We're joined by Raymond Blakney, CEO and founder of Live Lingua. Prior to the launch of Live Lingua, Ray served as a tech developer for a variety of businesses, including Silicon Valley startups, the...
Will Ahmed is a Wearable Technology Wellness Innovator
Welcome back to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. We are joined by an innovator raised more than $200 million from high-end investors and has an active advisory board that consists of some of the world's notable cardiologists,...
Joshua Kreitzer Founded Channel Bakers To Provide an Amazing Global Service For Brands
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How proficient are you in merchandising, advertising, and marketing? What methods and strategies can you employ to increase your brand presence? It’s precisely why Joshua Kreitzer founded Channel...
Batista Gremaud Co-Founded Dr. Fitness USA To Transform Your Life Through Bodybuilding
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How do you approach bodybuilding? What drives you to continue doing it? Is it to impress people, stay healthy, or to feel good about yourself? Corporate and Individual Fitness Provider, Batista...
Matthew Putman Combines AI and Automation to Solve Manufacturing Problems
Dr. Matthew Putman is the co-founder and CEO of Nanotronics. He is an Applied Physicist who worked as an adjunct professor at Columbia University. He has published over 30 papers and is an inventor of over 50 patent applications for his work on...
Jennifer Earnest Teaches Virtual Cooking Classes
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Have you wanted to learn how to cook or set up an event but have no idea where to start? The last thing that you want to happen is to make people eat a disaster, and you don't want that to happen! Who...
Greg Connolly Scaled to Become the Biggest Private Organic Meal Delivery Company In The World
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Greg Connolly, an entrepreneur with 18 years of experience which includes five businesses. He has worked in the health and fitness industry for nearly 20 years, beginning with his...
Jesslyn Rollins Revolutionizes Intravenous Therapy with BIOLYTE
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Are you taking care of your health? How do you re-energize yourself after an intense activity? Intravenous therapy is a method used to deliver nutrients, medications, and fluids directly to your...
Gary Schoeniger Changes Lives and Focuses on the Entrepreneurial Mindset
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Gary Schoeniger, an author, entrepreneur, and speaker. He has been acknowledged internationally as the thought leader in the field of entrepreneurial mindset education. Gary has...
Alexandra Galindez Reinvigorates Brands with Strategy, Digital Transformation, and High Impact
Alexandra Galindez is a category-leading executive with 20+ years of brand-building experience. She is the Chief Executive Officer of ROAR beverages and is a High-impact leader and digital transformation advocate. She is also part of the United States...
