Action and Ambition
Ford Seeman Founded Forest Founders And Showing The World How To Make Big Impact
A self-professed contrarian, Ford Seeman is an entrepreneur who is focused on taking his business acumen to help connect us and change the world for the better. Ford has founded Forest Founders — a 501c3 dedicated to creating easy ways to negate carbon footprints — and Righteous Causes — an innovator accelerator that helps budding social impact entrepreneurs connect with and afford a suite of services including business development, legal, marketing, accounting, website development, and business coaching. You're going to love this episode.