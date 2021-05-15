Action and Ambition
Steve Presser Helps Communities Achieve the Future of Biotech and Smart Medicine
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we chat with Steve Presser, the President & CEO of BeniComp, a medical technology company. The company takes a stand for "the good side of healthcare" by addressing two of the biggest challenges in its industry: skyrocketing costs and the prevalence of chronic disease. His background includes a BA in Fine Arts and Economics and a master’s in fine arts, Computer Animation. While his path from computer animator to COO is, at first appearance, unorthodox, his role at BeniComp allows him to indulge his main interests — using education and technology to monitor the well-being proactively and empower individuals within his client's companies to live healthier lives while keeping medical and insurance costs down. Stay tuned! You’re going to love this episode.