Action and Ambition
Leo Baranes Eliminate Risks in Business Relationships
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We catch up with Leo Baranes, an inventor, entrepreneur, and the founder of PerCheck. He has built several successful businesses worth tens of millions of dollars. Over his 15-year career, Leo has started several successful business ventures in the client-advisor, product invention, and professional-contractor sectors. A father of 3, Leo is also an avid surfer and a licensed and experienced helicopter pilot. His company PerCheck aims to tackle the issue of mistrust, both professionally and socially. It allows users to rate and give feedback to both professional services and social interactions. Users rewarded for good deeds, passing them on, and paying it forward. Join us in this episode and learn more of Leo’s mission and story!