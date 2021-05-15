Action and Ambition
Dirk Harbecke Promotes Energy Sustainability
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Does humanity progress far enough when it comes to sustainability? Humans are the best when it comes to exploiting resources. Our ancestors started with fire, and now we are playing at atomic levels through nuclear means. Humanity’s intelligence is terrifying and a gift at the same time. Dirk Harbecke wants to utilize this intelligence by promoting energy sustainability on electromobility and batteries. Listen to this amazing episode of education, stewardship, and vision! It will be a wonderful conversation and you are going to love this episode.