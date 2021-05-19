Action and Ambition
Becca Apfelstadt Encourages Women to Start Companies
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we have Becca Apfelstadt, who co-founded Columbus-based marketing agency treetree to live out her passion for agency life. In 2015, she was named one of Fortune's Forty Under 40, and she's been featured in Fortune, GrowWire, and the podcasts Conquering Columbus and Business First's Women of Influence. Becca launched the Get Your Mind Bright initiative in 2020 to help growing leaders thrive in their homes, workplaces, and hearts. Stay tuned! You’re going to love this episode.