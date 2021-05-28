Action and Ambition
Dr. Victoria Veytsman Restores Confidence by Making Million Dollar Smile
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we chat with Victoria Veytsman, Cosmetic Dental Studios' owner, who is one of New York City's leading cosmetic and popular dentists. She's NYU Dental's youngest graduate ever. She has achieved an exceptional reputation for her unique professional expertise in many fields of dentistry, her enthusiasm for patient comfort, and her patient dedication. Dr. Veytsman's interest in art makes her have a love for smile changes where art and science meet every day to produce stunning, safe smiles. Join us in this episode and learn more of Andrew’s mission and story!