Action and Ambition
Jason Velasco Brings Technology and Data as The Modern Approach To Improve Business Performance
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have invited Jason Velasco, co-founder, and CEO of Kindato Global with direct in-house experience at a global financial institution and as a financial regulator developing innovative solutions. He has 20 years of experience in forensic investigations and electronic discovery difficulties. He has performed over 350 computer forensic investigations for civil litigators and is a renowned eDiscovery expert witness on electronic evidence and data preservation concerns. Don’t miss out! You’re going to love this episode!