Action and Ambition
Jeff Sekinger Builds a Business From $5000 Per Month To $100,000 A Month In Just 6 Months
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Jeff Sekinger, a financial consultant, owns two companies that have run Orca Resources and Zero Percent. Orca Resources handles millions of dollars for qualified customers and hedge funds, managing several eight asset numbers for 60+ limited partners worldwide. He is also the CEO of 0percent.com, a digital asset hedge fund that offers financial consulting services to help people leverage business credit to fund their entrepreneurial ambitions. Don’t miss out! You’re going to love this episode!