Action and Ambition
Samantha Ettus teaching women to strive for self-improvement
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Samantha Ettus, author, speaker, founder, and CEO of Park Place Payments, a company that is radically improving the lives of people looking to reenter the workforce while also altering the payment processing business. She’s also the co-founder of the Los Angeles Women’s Collective and their goal is to encourage women to run for office and win. Samantha specializes in supporting people in achieving career and personal success. Join us in this episode and learn more of Samantha’s mission and story!