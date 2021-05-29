Action and Ambition
Swagg R'Celious Has Disrupted the Music Industry
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by D. Arcelious Harris, professionally known as Swagg R'Celious, a producer, vocalist, and songwriter making an innovative mark on the music industry. Swagg R'Celious, signed by Sony/ATV, the producer and writer, has had career-defining opportunities and his multidimensional, cross-genre music has earned him a top 5 record in France. Swagg R'Celious has a strong passion for music education in music technology and has been a guest lecturer and speaker at high schools, colleges, and universities. You will love this episode!