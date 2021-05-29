Action and Ambition
Rob Ellin Leads Digital Media and Turns Technology into Business Transformation
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are thrilled to have Rob Ellin, the founder, CEO, and chairman of LiveXLive, a global platform of audio and video content, and the world’s go-to destination for all-in-one music & entertainment that combines premium livestreams, concerts, carefully selected radio stations, podcasts, and original artis video and audio content. A long-time believer and investor in transformative digital technology and media, Mr. Ellin has more than 30 years of investment and turnaround experience. He is also the founder of Trinad Capital, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund. Prior to founding Trinad, Mr.Ellin was the founder and president of Atlantis Equities Inc., a private investment company founded in 1990. He played an active role and spearheaded investments in Mandalay Digital, Majesco Entertainment, ThQ, Inc., Grand Toys, Forward Industries, Inc. and iwon.com. Stay tuned! You will surely enjoy this episode!