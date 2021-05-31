Action and Ambition
Dave McLeod Helps Leaders Unlock True Potential
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Dave McLeod, the CEO and a co-founder of ThoughtExchange, the essential Discussion Management platform for scaling conversations. He leads a team responsible for changing the face of online consultation and leveraging the power of group intelligence and the principles of collaborative negotiation. Dave's expertise helped create the game-changing platform used by millions at some of the world's largest organizations. He is also the author of Scaling Conversations: How Leaders Access the Full Potential of People. Outside of work, Dave keeps busy as a dad of three who loves the outdoors. Do not miss this episode! You'll love it.