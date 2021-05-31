Action and Ambition
David Spencer Finds and Maximizes Talent
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we chat with David Spencer, CEO, and Founder of Talent Resources Sports, Head of Sports Operations at Talent Resources. He earned an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business before embarking on a career in finance, specializing in emerging markets. They've been partnering companies with well-known athletes and engaging them at the biggest events. Stay tuned! You’re going to love this episode.