Action and Ambition
Oliver Trevena Helps Others Achieve the Happy and Healthy Life that He Enjoys
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We catch up with Oliver Trevena, a rising star who continues to soar. Oliver has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry and has dabbled in theater, dance, acting, hosting, and modeling. His passion for health and wellness inspired him to team up with Vanessa Hudgens, an actress, to launch their business named Caliwater. According to the new beverage company, they describe it as “organic, antioxidant rich water made from cactus with a conscious mission.” Riding a new craze for cactus water, many should try it out too: it turns out to be healthier and higher in antioxidants than coconut water! Don’t miss out! You’re going to love this episode!