Action and Ambition
Raj Girn Empowers Leaders to Master Growth Mindset to Reach Their Full Potential
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Raj Girn, founder of The Open Chest Confidence Academy & Blog, with the goal of helping leaders, C-Suite executives and entrepreneurs develop a holistic, sustainable approach to their business. She’s also an award winning media & events entrepreneur, author & speaker, confidence coach, consultant, and mentor who has worked with fortune 500 companies & A-list celebrities for two decades. She has successfully designed and curated many media and marketing initiatives, as well as small, medium, and big event properties involving international organizations, celebrities, influencers, thought leaders, media outlets, and public communities. You’re going to love it!