Action and Ambition
Nina Siemiatkowski Bridges Environmental Stewardship in Fighting the Planet’s Big Problems
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Do you have that philanthropic blood in you? How does saving the world sound? Hey! You don’t need to be on the frontlines to contribute towards environmental stewardship. Nina Siemiatkowski launched MilkyWire as an avenue to help save the world. Through MilkyWire, Nina and her team partners with charitable organizations who are smarter and more engaging in addressing the big problems of our planet and saving the world. They bridge the gap between organizations and individuals who care about the world and want action now. Join MilkyWire’s growing community of donors today. Don’t be afraid that your donations will be exploited or left unused because if there is one thing that Nina advocates – it’s TRANSPARENCY! Listen to this exciting and fulfilling episode of vision and mission towards global change! You will be inspired by this! We're on a mission to bridge the gap between trusted organizations working to save our planet and individuals like you who care about our world and want action now.