Action and Ambition
Sara Choi Devotes to Early Stage and Long Term Building In Business Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Sara Choi, a Partner at Wing, where she invests in companies at the intersection of bio x data, is our guest on today's episode. Sara was the co-founder and COO of Airfox, a mobile data platform that ViaVarejo acquired (BSP: VVAR3). Sara was the Head of Product at Ciao Telecom before creating Airfox, co-founding a new cellular provider. Learn more about Sara's stealth mode investments and her experience bringing her skills in data to healthcare and the life sciences in this episode.