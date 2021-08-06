Action and Ambition
Ben Goodwin Formulates the Ideal Digestive Health Beverage
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. What if there is a healthier version of a Soda? Sodas are famous for their sweet, sparkly, and refreshing aftertaste after eating heavy meals or even after a hot sunny day. As cool as it is, it’s unhealthy and may lead to severe consequences when consumed too much. This is why Ben Goodwin formulated OLIPOP, a soda that not only encapsulates its sweet, sparkly, and refreshing taste but is healthy too! Ben has been working for over a decade to create the ideal digestive health beverage. He assisted a start-up kombucha company at the age of 20, a probiotic water kefir soda at 24, and now has created OliPOP at 32. Listen to this fantastic episode to know more! You cannot miss this!