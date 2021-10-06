Action and Ambition
Aimee Harris-Newon Takes a Comprehensive Holistic Approach to Your Health and Wellness Needs
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Aimee Harris-Newon, a double board-certified integrative psychologist. She runs a multi-location practice that serves clients both locally and globally. Her multidisciplinary approaches emphasize wellness, preventive care, and coaching to assist people in leading healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. Her vast and deep skillset and her approach to health and wellness distinguish her as absolutely outstanding. Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon and her team of professionals don't just treat symptoms; they solve health problems, improve quality of life, and change lives as the founder and director of Dr. Aimee and Associates.