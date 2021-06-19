Action and Ambition
Tim Murphy Has Served Over 150 Brands in 10,000 Different Locations
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. CEO of APX Operating Company LLC (dba) Boomer Parks, Tim Murphy, joins us on the show. Boomer Parks is one of the largest owners of Family Entertainment Centers, operating five Boomers in California and Florida, SpeedZone Los Angeles, Big Kahuna’s Water Park in Florida, and Sahara Sam’s Oasis Water Park in New Jersey. With over a decade of career experience, he has served and worked for more than 150 brands in different location holding positions as CEO, President, COO, CFO, Consulting etc. in the fields of entertainment, restaurant, food & beverage, and other hospitality industries. Sit down and relax, listen and get the ultimate inspiration from this episode!