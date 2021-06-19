Tim Murphy Has Served Over 150 Brands in 10,000 Different Locations

Shivrat Chhabra Grows His Startup From Formation to 5 Million in Sales In Just Two Years

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How easy is it to boost sales? Definitely not easy. Otherwise, every business owner would have been millionaires by then. How? Shivrat Chhabra, Co-Founder of Dosis, changed the medicinal world through an Artificial Intelligence Tool to personalize your medicine dose intake. By looking at your unique response, it’s a no-brainer everyone is scrambling to grasp the technology that helped save the patient and clinics! Listen to this revolutionary episode to find out more! Don’t miss it!