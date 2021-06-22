Action and Ambition
David McNeil Delivers Practice Growth Solutions that Increase Appointments and Enhance Patient Experiences
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are lucky to have David McNeil, President & COO at PatientPop, on the show today. PatientPop is the market leader in practice growth technology platform that provides practices to increase patient acquisition, retention and deliver an outstanding patient over-all experience. With over a decade of SaaS leadership experience under his belt, David leads the all go-to-market functions and the growth strategy for the company. Prior to landing the role at PatientPop, David was Head of North America Sales at HubSpot responsible for accelerating growth across all segments and provide real value to prospects and customers. He is extremely passionate create an inclusive, safe and diverse environment where people can growth together, win together, and have fun together. Don’t miss this episode. This one is truly a gem!