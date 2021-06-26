Action and Ambition
Steve Lekas Restores Insurance to Noble and Affordable Purpose
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Death is a reality everyone is trying to deny. Regardless of how calm and collected you are, it’s nothing but a pretense in the face of the Grim Reaper. The more you want to avoid it, the more reality hits you. Knowing how expensive it is, you want to ensure that your loved ones will get something out of you. That’s the pain of insurance. It’s costly, and Steve Lekas wants to change that—by making it cheaper and communal. Don’t miss this exciting episode!