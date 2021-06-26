Action and Ambition
Meet Ali Farid who is enabling 10 million Pakistani's to diversify their savings and invest in the country's stock market
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Ali Farid, the co-founder of KTrade - a fintech business in Pakistan. KTrade is the Robinhood of Pakistan and is the leading stock investing app which aims to connect 10 million Pakistanis to the stock market. Ali has worked in finance and technology for over a decade in London. He as a top ranked Technology Analyst in Europe. He was a Rhodes Scholar at University of Oxford. Stay tuned. You're going to love this episode!