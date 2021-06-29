Action and Ambition
Rotem Gal Explain Digital Transformation For Businesses To Unlock Their Business Value
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We all know about starting a business because it’s a pain in your wallet and brain. Never mind the appropriate workers you need to find, the product you want to come up with, nor have an idea to market them in the first place; you really just can’t do everything all by yourself. That’s why Rotem Gal collaborates with companies to help entrepreneurs at the inception – when they start to take that first step in the business world. Don’t miss this episode!